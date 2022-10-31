Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Siaya Governor James Orengo./CFM-FILE.

County News

Orengo refutes claims Cabinet list rejected, says Speaker’s concerns addressed

Capital News established the Governor’s Office responded to Okode’s letter on October 28, a day after the Speaker asked for additional information.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 31 — Siaya Governor James Orengo has dismissed claims that the Siaya County Assembly Speaker has rejected his cabinet nominees.

A letter dated October 27 by speaker George Okode to the Governor, had raised issues with Orengo’s list ahead of vetting by the MCAs.

Okode had asked the Governor to provide additional information relating to the nominees before the proposed names are considered.

In particular, the Speaker had noted that information and professional credentials and experience, personal integrity and background, and issues specified in the First Schedule had not bee supplied as required.

Responding to media reports on the status of his proposed Cabinet, Orengo however affirmed that contrary to the said media reports, the matter had been resolved.

Capital News established the Governor’s Office responded to Okode’s letter on October 28, a day after the Speaker asked for additional information.

Okode had also requested the governor to provide grassroot information of each of the nominees.

“On account of the above considerations, the notification to the county assembly is currently considered not duly given,” Okode’s letter read in part.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Govt Spokesman Cyrus Oguna to quit for Chief of Staff post in Siaya County

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna is set to quit the national government to take up a post in Siaya County...

5 days ago

Kenya

Orengo sends Siaya County Secretary, Chief Officers on compulsory leave

SIAYA, Kenya, Oct 4 – Siaya County Secretary Joseph Ogutu and all County Chief Officers have been sent on compulsory leave by Governor James...

October 4, 2022

Kenya

Raila says Supreme Court petition in defense of Constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga now says his petition against President-Elect William Ruto’s win is...

September 2, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court says server scrutiny proceeding unhindered as Orengo alleges stonewalling

Responding to Orengo’s concerns however, the court assured that two scrutiny processes – one on selected ballots and another on election servers – were...

August 31, 2022

Kenya

Orengo says Kenya cannot tolerate underhand deals that undermine electoral process

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 25 – Siaya Governor James Orengo says the country can no longer tolerate what he terms as underhand deals that undermine...

August 25, 2022

World

Orengo leading 42 lawyers in Raila petition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Senior Counsels James Orengo, Pheroze Nowrojee, Philip Murgor and Okong’o Omogeni will be the lead counsels in the Supreme Court...

August 24, 2022

County News

Veteran lawmaker James Orengo exudes confidence in Siaya bid, Raila win

Orengo who has been conspicuously missing in Odinga's presidential campaign commended the voting process by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying the...

August 9, 2022

Kenya

Mbadi escapes unhurt after Siaya road accident

SIAYA, Kenya, Jul 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party National Chairman John Mbadi Monday night escaped unhurt after his vehicle was involved in...

July 19, 2022