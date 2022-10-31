Orengo refutes claims Cabinet list rejected, says Speaker’s concerns addressed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 31 — Siaya Governor James Orengo has dismissed claims that the Siaya County Assembly Speaker has rejected his cabinet nominees.

A letter dated October 27 by speaker George Okode to the Governor, had raised issues with Orengo’s list ahead of vetting by the MCAs.

Okode had asked the Governor to provide additional information relating to the nominees before the proposed names are considered.

In particular, the Speaker had noted that information and professional credentials and experience, personal integrity and background, and issues specified in the First Schedule had not bee supplied as required.

Responding to media reports on the status of his proposed Cabinet, Orengo however affirmed that contrary to the said media reports, the matter had been resolved. This is a non-issue as matters stand. There was no rejection qua the legality of the process. https://t.co/muSBwVYnEG— James Orengo (@orengo_james) October 31, 2022

Capital News established the Governor’s Office responded to Okode’s letter on October 28, a day after the Speaker asked for additional information.

Okode had also requested the governor to provide grassroot information of each of the nominees.

“On account of the above considerations, the notification to the county assembly is currently considered not duly given,” Okode’s letter read in part.