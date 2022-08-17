Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Religious Leaders. /COURTESY

Kenya

Religious leaders express concern over divisions within IEBC, appeal for dialogue

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 17 – Religious leaders in the country have expressed concern over what they term as divisions within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) following Monday’s declaration of final presidential results.

Speaking Wednesday in Nairobi, the religious leaders from nine different denominations warned that the division within the electoral agency threatens the country’s peace and stability.

To address the differences, the interdenominational community drawn from the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, National Council of Churches of Kenya, and Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims said they had commenced efforts to resolve the differences between the commissioners.

“We recognize the centrality of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in our political processes as enshrined in the constitution and the laws of Kenya. We have in this regard reached out to the Commissioners to pray and listen to them with a view of finding an amicable way forward,” they said in a joint statement read by Archbishop Martin Kivua and Supkem Chair Hassan Ole Naado.

Others include the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya, General Conference of Akorino Churches Assembly, Hindu Council of Kenya, Seventh Day Adventists, and Shia Athnaashari Jamaat.

The Statement by the religious leaders comes a day after four IEBC commissioners who distanced themselves from the presidential results maintained that the process was “opaque” and accused Wafula Chebukati of keeping them in the dark during the five-day exercise of verifying and tallying results at the Bomas of Kenya – the Commission’s national tallying center.

The four include IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, Commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang’aya.

The religious leaders said that they had commenced the process of reaching out to the key political actors for the sake of the country’s peace and unity.

They pointed out that they had fellowshipped with President-Elect William Ruto, adding that they are in the process of meeting with the Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is our hope and prayer that these engagements will promote justice, peace, and prosperity of Kenya,” they said.

They further said that the religious leaders and clergy across the country are available to provide counseling services to poll losers and Kenyans who might need the service.

“While we congratulate those who have been elected, we also realize that many others were not successful. We know that these brothers and sisters are in need of healing and spiritual nurture to enable them move to the next stage of life,” they added.

They further lauded Kenyans for peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections. 

“Nonetheless, we mourn the Kenyans who are reported to have been killed during the process, including the IEBC Returning Officer. We have prayed for their families, and urge the security agencies to speed up investigations so that those responsible are held to account,”

 The interdenominational leaders commended the security agencies and all other stakeholders for exercising restraint before, during and after the electioneering period.

They called on Kenyans and political leaders to be guided by the rule of law in handling election disputes and urged them not to be divided by the electoral process.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Chebukati says 4 dissenting commissioners wanted to force a presidential election run-off

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has broken his silence on the divisions that emerged...

45 mins ago

Kenya

IEBC postpones by-elections in Mombasa, Kakamega over staff intimidation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has yet again postponed elections indefinitely in five electoral seats citing intimidation...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya’s Ruto says ‘no time to waste’ after vote win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Kenya’s president-elect William Ruto vowed Wednesday that his new administration would be transparent, saying there was no time to...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Nairobi Governor-Elect pledges transformation in meeting with city MCAs

Sakaja said that his administration will work for all the people of Nairobi, regardless of political affiliations while committing to reach out to all...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Our deferred victory is coming home -Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has exuded hope that they will be victorious in their...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio in solidarity with Raila in pursuing justice on lost victory – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Azimio La Umoja One Kenya has moved in to consolidate its numbers across the region as they seek legal recourse...

5 hours ago

Kenya

10 independent MPs-elect join Ruto-led camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Ten Independent Member of Parliament elected during the just concluded general election have joined President-elect William Ruto’s camp. Ruto...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza ready for any Court challenge to Ruto Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza is ready for any Supreme Court challenge of President-elect William Ruto. Speaking...

6 hours ago