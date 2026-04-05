Over 200 Mothers Gifted in Easter Outreach by Busia Woman Rep Omanyo

BUSIA, Kenya Apr 5 – Over 200 mothers at the Busia County Referral Hospital received Easter packages from Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo in a heartwarming gesture aimed at celebrating new life and supporting maternal care during the festive season.

The initiative, rolled out during the Easter holiday, saw mothers gifted essential items such as diapers, soap, and baby clothing to help them during the post-delivery period. The program also sought to encourage hospital deliveries and improve maternal health outcomes in the county.

Omanyo said Easter is a season of hope, renewal, and new beginnings, adding that the occasion was an opportunity to appreciate mothers for their role in nurturing the next generation.

“In celebration of life and the continued strength of our humanity, I give heartfelt thanks to all our mothers, the unsung heroes who nurture the next generation with love and resilience,” she said.

During the visit, the legislator also expressed concern over the rising cases of teenage pregnancies in Busia County, warning that urgent interventions were needed to address the trend.

She noted that the situation, if not addressed, could undermine the future of young girls and the broader development of the county.

“Teenage pregnancy is something as a county we need to address with the seriousness it deserves,” Omanyo said, adding that she had enrolled some affected girls into a Second Chance Education Programme to help them return to school and rebuild their futures.

She called on communities, parents, and leaders to work together in empowering the girl child and creating an environment where girls can pursue their education and aspirations without barriers.

Omanyo also urged men to play a more responsible role in addressing poverty and supporting girls to achieve their goals.

A section of mothers led by Eunice Bwire lauded the initiative, describing it as timely and compassionate. They called on other leaders in Busia County to emulate the gesture and increase support for maternal health services.