Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

US President Donald Trump.

World

Trump Confirms Rescue of Missing U.S. Pilot – China Daily

Trump announced that the pilot had been located and safely recovered, praising the efforts of U.S. military and rescue teams involved in the operation.

Published

WASHINGTON, D.C., Apr 5 — Donald Trump has confirmed that a missing United States pilot has been successfully rescued, bringing relief after days of uncertainty surrounding the officer’s whereabouts.

In a brief statement, Trump announced that the pilot had been located and safely recovered, praising the efforts of U.S. military and rescue teams involved in the operation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I am pleased to confirm that our missing pilot has been found and is safe. Great work by our incredible rescue teams,” Trump said.

While details surrounding the circumstances of the pilot’s disappearance and the rescue operation remain limited, U.S. defense officials indicated that the mission involved coordinated efforts across multiple agencies.

The pilot had been reported missing following an incident during a mission, triggering a search-and-rescue operation that drew significant attention both domestically and internationally.

Authorities have yet to disclose the pilot’s identity, condition, or the exact location where the rescue took place, citing security and operational considerations.

The successful recovery underscores the U.S. military’s commitment to personnel safety and rapid response in crisis situations.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available on the incident and the pilot’s condition.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Robert Mueller, ex-FBI chief who led Trump-Russia investigation, dies at 81

Mueller previously led the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from 2001 to 2013, taking the office just days before the 11 September 2001 terror...

March 22, 2026

DIPLOMACY

UN Chief Guterres urges ceasefire after US, Israel and Iran escalation

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls for immediate ceasefire after US, Israel and Iran exchange strikes, warning of wider regional war.

March 1, 2026

World

Ayatollah Khamenei’s iron grip on power in Iran comes to an end

His death, in such violent circumstances, heralds a new and uncertain future, both in Iran and the wider region.

March 1, 2026

Africa

AU Commission Terms US-Israel Strikes on Iran a Threat to Global Peace, Urges Return to Oman-Facilitated Talks

The AUC warned that continued confrontation risks worsening global instability, with serious implications for energy markets, food security and economic resilience

February 28, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Beijing warns of countermeasures as Trump moves to reinstate 15pc global tariff

China has called on the US to rescind unilateral tariffs and warned of countermeasures after Trump announced a new 15% global tariff, raising overall...

February 24, 2026

CHINA DAILY

15pc global tariff by US sparks uncertainty across Asian economies

Asian economies face fresh uncertainty after the US imposed a 15pc global tariff and the Supreme Court ruled earlier reciprocal tariffs unconstitutional, raising questions...

February 23, 2026

World

Trump pledges USD10 billion for Gaza at inaugural Board of Peace meeting

President Donald Trump launches the Board of Peace to oversee Gaza reconstruction, pledging $10 billion and expanding US-led global conflict resolution efforts.

February 19, 2026

Headlines

Trump tells Netanyahu Iran nuclear talks must continue

The leaders spoke for nearly three hours in an unusually low-key meeting in which Netanyahu was brought in through a side entrance, out of...

February 12, 2026