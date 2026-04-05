Trump Confirms Rescue of Missing U.S. Pilot – China Daily

WASHINGTON, D.C., Apr 5 — Donald Trump has confirmed that a missing United States pilot has been successfully rescued, bringing relief after days of uncertainty surrounding the officer’s whereabouts.

In a brief statement, Trump announced that the pilot had been located and safely recovered, praising the efforts of U.S. military and rescue teams involved in the operation.

“I am pleased to confirm that our missing pilot has been found and is safe. Great work by our incredible rescue teams,” Trump said.

While details surrounding the circumstances of the pilot’s disappearance and the rescue operation remain limited, U.S. defense officials indicated that the mission involved coordinated efforts across multiple agencies.

The pilot had been reported missing following an incident during a mission, triggering a search-and-rescue operation that drew significant attention both domestically and internationally.

Authorities have yet to disclose the pilot’s identity, condition, or the exact location where the rescue took place, citing security and operational considerations.

The successful recovery underscores the U.S. military’s commitment to personnel safety and rapid response in crisis situations.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available on the incident and the pilot’s condition.