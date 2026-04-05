Atandi Urges Siaya MCAs to Halt Orengo Impeachment Ahead of 2027 Elections

SIAYA, Kenya Apr 5 – Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi has urged members of the Siaya County Assembly to abandon efforts to impeach Governor James Orengo, arguing that voters should be allowed to decide his political fate in the next general elections rather than through impeachment proceedings at this stage.

Atandi said any move to remove the governor from office would be unnecessary and politically wasteful, given that the next elections are only about a year away.

“If there is anybody in Siaya planning to impeach Orengo, I want to persuade him not to do it,” Atandi said during a press briefing at his South East Alego rural home in Siaya.

His remarks come amid growing political tension in the county, with a section of leaders pushing for accountability measures against the governor, while others insist the focus should remain on service delivery and upcoming elections.

Atandi also said that as leaders, they had already identified a preferred candidate who would succeed Governor Orengo after the next polls, adding that preparations for succession politics were already underway.

“We have a candidate as people of Siaya, somebody who will work with the people of Siaya, consult them, and ensure that Siaya is a progressive county,” he said.

The legislator, who also chairs the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, further accused Governor Orengo of hiding behind the “Linda Mwananchi” initiative, claiming it was being used to deflect criticism over alleged poor governance.

He cited concerns over alleged financial mismanagement in the county government, including claims that the governor’s office had experienced utility disruptions due to unpaid electricity bills.

Atandi also alleged that weak administration had contributed to a recruitment scandal in the health sector, where hundreds of young people were reportedly misled in a fake employment scheme.

“More than 500 young people were employed for nine months after parting with bribes only to be sacked,” he claimed.

However, a group of youths from Siaya defended Governor Orengo, praising his leadership and democratic credentials while dismissing calls for his impeachment.

Addressing journalists in Ugunja town, youth representatives led by Kenneth Otieno, Fidel Omondi Oyuka, and Babu Victor said they fully support the governor and believe he deserves a bigger national role.

They even proposed that Orengo should consider vying for both the ODM party leadership and the presidency in the 2027 general election, citing his long political experience and loyalty to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“As youth, we feel that James Aggrey Bob Orengo should vie for the presidency,” said Otieno, adding that the governor’s record and experience make him suitable for higher office.

The youth group also said they are actively mobilizing voter registration efforts to ensure they participate in the next elections, which they said would be used to “install” leaders of their choice.

As political divisions deepen in Siaya County, attention now shifts to whether impeachment efforts will gain traction or be overtaken by early campaigns for the 2027 general election.