CS Wandayi Warns Against Disinformation Amid Ongoing Fuel Sector Investigation

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has called on Kenyans to remain patient as investigations into the ongoing fuel supply probe intensify, warning against what he termed as political disinformation surrounding the matter.

In a statement, Wandayi said the government is committed to ensuring that independent investigative agencies are allowed to conclude their work without interference, as scrutiny into the petroleum sector continues.

He noted that the ongoing probe should not be politicized, urging leaders and the public to avoid spreading unverified claims that could undermine public confidence in the country’s fuel supply systems.

“We have noted with concern a campaign of disinformation orchestrated by a section of political leaders over this unfortunate situation. The Ministry reaffirms that there will be no tolerance for cartels, profiteers, or extortionists seeking to exploit the uncertainty arising from the conflict in the Middle East for personal gain at the expense of the public,” he stated.

“We appeal to the public to be patient and allow relevant agencies to undertake their work independently and professionally.”

Wandayi also issued a strong warning to individuals and networks he described as oil cartels, stating that the government will not tolerate attempts to exploit the situation for personal gain at the expense of consumers.

He emphasized that the State remains committed to protecting the integrity of the petroleum supply chain and ensuring stable fuel availability across the country.

The remarks come amid heightened investigations into alleged irregularities in fuel procurement and supply systems, which have triggered scrutiny of senior officials, leadership changes, and ongoing reviews within the energy sector.

Authorities are expected to continue with inquiries into procurement procedures, fuel importation processes, and regulatory oversight as part of the widening probe.

Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo resigned after they were arrested in the ongoing probe, where they are accused of manipulating national fuel stock data to create an artificial sense of shortage.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said preliminary findings indicate that the officials are suspected of falsifying in-country fuel stock levels, allegedly creating panic and an impression of an impending fuel supply crisis.

According to Koskei, the manipulated data was then used to justify emergency fuel procurement outside the established Government-to-Government (G2G) framework, resulting in a shipment allegedly overpriced and of substandard quality.

“The emergency shipment was procured in blatant breach of the G2G framework, in complete disregard of established emergency procurement procedures,” Koskei said.

He added that the alleged scheme took advantage of rising global oil prices and heightened public concern, influencing urgent procurement decisions that bypassed normal accountability safeguards.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, with authorities expected to review procurement processes, fuel import documentation, and internal data reporting systems across key energy agencies.