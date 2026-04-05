Energy Ministry Launches Internal Review to Strengthen Fuel Supply Chain Oversight amid ongoing probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 — The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has launched a comprehensive internal review of petroleum management systems and processes aimed at improving transparency, safeguarding fuel quality, and strengthening oversight within the country’s fuel supply chain.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi stated that the review is part of broader efforts to reinforce accountability and ensure the integrity of petroleum importation, storage, and distribution systems across Kenya.

He noted that the initiative will focus on identifying gaps in current procedures and enhancing regulatory and operational controls within the sector.

“The government wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control. When full information about the fuel shipment that is the subject of investigations emerged, we stopped the delivery of a second cargo under similar circumstances, thus protecting and securing public interest,” he stated.

At the same time, he urged Kenyans to be patient as investigations continue, urging Kenyans to allow relevant agencies to complete their work independently and professionally.

“We appeal to the public to be patient and allow investigative agencies to undertake their work independently and conclude the matters in question conclusively,” he said.

He emphasized that the Ministry is working closely with other government agencies to ensure stability in fuel supply while maintaining oversight of ongoing reforms in the petroleum sector.

The announcement comes as scrutiny intensifies in the energy industry, with authorities reviewing procurement processes, fuel importation systems, and internal reporting structures as part of wider investigations into recent developments in the sector.

Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang and the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) resigned after they were arrested in the ongoing probe, where they are accused of manipulating national fuel stock data to create an artificial sense of shortage.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said preliminary findings indicate that the officials are suspected of falsifying in-country fuel stock levels, allegedly creating panic and an impression of an impending fuel supply crisis.

According to Koskei, the manipulated data was then used to justify emergency fuel procurement outside the established Government-to-Government (G2G) framework, resulting in a shipment allegedly overpriced and of substandard quality.

“The emergency shipment was procured in blatant breach of the G2G framework, in complete disregard of established emergency procurement procedures,” Koskei said.

He added that the alleged scheme took advantage of rising global oil prices and heightened public concern, influencing urgent procurement decisions that bypassed normal accountability safeguards.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, with authorities expected to review procurement processes, fuel import documentation, and internal data reporting systems across key energy agencies.