MP Sankok’s son shoots himself dead in their Narok home

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – A teenage son of nominated MP David Ole Sankok has committed suicide in their Narok home.

Police said the teenage boy used his father’s gun, blowing off his head following a disagreement over school-related issues.

“It is true the MP’s son committed suicide tofay at around 3pm,” a police source said Monday.

Police were on Monday investigating the source of pistol said to belong to the MP.

“We are also investigating the exact cause of this incident,” the source said.

The incident is said to have occured after Sankok and his son had an altercation over his academic performance.

Police said they were investigating how Sankok’s son accessed the legislator’s firearm which had been locked inside a safe in the house.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Nominated MP confronted his son after he failed to report back to school where he was to due to join Form Four.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The police report states that the boy was supposed to have reported to school last week but instead spent money that was meant for shopping and returned home.

Sankok had reportedly left the House when the incident took place.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Forensic Unit visited the scene and retrieved the body to Narok hospital mortuary.