Former Nominated MP David Sankok. /FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Sankok defends late inclusion into PS shortlist as merit-based

Sankok lauded the move by the Public Service Commission to shortlist a sizeable number of persons with disability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Former Nominated MP David Sankok has defended late inclusion in Principal Secretaries’ shortlist as merit-based denying William Ruto’s intervention.

Sankok who spoke on Wednesday afternoon just before his interview said every applicant will have a fair chance having gone through a rigorous process before the best candidates are picked from the 585 candidates set to appear before the Public Service Commission.

“Those are rumors, one is automatic. Everybody will go through the thorough process of recruitment and I am sure the best will be picked,” he stated.

The former nominated MP exuded confidence in a fair recruitment process disputing reports that political affiliation will be a determining factor.

“I am sure this is a professional job that requires professionalism and the recruitment process will not be dictated by political affiliation,” he reiterated.

Sankok also lauded the move by the Public Service Commission to shortlist a good number of persons with disability.

“I will not go without appreciating PSC because as you have seen in the list, there are several persons with disability in fact they are the first ever public service commission in the world to interview such a large number of PWDs,” he said.

He defended the credibility of those listed saying they are professionals other than being persons with disabilities.

The former nominated MP however reiterated that disability should not be the basis of qualification while urging persons with disabilities against seeking sympathy in competitive processes.

“I am sure disability is not a qualification but those who have gone through and have been shortlisted it means that they are professional. PWDs should move away from the charity model of seeking sympathy to the model of seeking opportunities,” he stated.

The interviews commenced days after PSC recalled an earlier list of 477 candidates before issuing a new list of 585.

The commission said it had reviewed the number of shortlisted candidates to accommodate marginalized, minority groups, the youths, PWDs and gender.

The commission is expected to interview the shortlisted individuals between October 12 and 22.

It will thereafter recommend successful applicants names for nomination by the President, before the names are submitted to Parliament for vetting by House departmental committees for approval by the House.

