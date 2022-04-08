Connect with us

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed revulsion at a Russian attack on a train station in Ukraine

World

UK sending Ukraine ‘high-grade’ weaponry after station attack

Published

London (AFP), Apr 8 – Britain is sending Ukraine more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles after an “unconscionable” attack on a train station, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.

The “high-grade military equipment” is worth £100 million ($130 million, 120 million euros), Johnson said, with the UK anti-tank missiles seen as particularly potent against Russian forces.

The attack at Kramatorsk “shows the depths to which (Vladimir) Putin’s once-vaunted army has sunk”, he told reporters alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who called the Russian strike “atrocious”.

Fifty people were killed at the railway station, including five children, Ukrainian officials said as the toll rose on one of the deadliest strikes of the six-week-old war.

Scholz also defended Germany against criticism that it is dragging its feet on ending Russian energy imports as part of Western sanctions over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are doing all we can and we are doing a lot,” the chancellor said, pointing to Germany’s long-term diversification to alternative energy and other suppliers for natural gas.

After talks with Scholz in Downing Street, Johnson said Britain and Germany would work together on renewable technologies.

“We cannot transform our energy systems overnight, but we also know that Putin’s war will not end overnight,” the prime minister said.

The UK and German leaders met as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Ukraine.

Von der Leyen visited a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv where Russian forces are accused by Ukraine of massacring civilians.

Asked whether he also intended to visit Kyiv, Johnson said “we are trying to help people come from Ukraine”, pointing to German and British efforts to shelter refugees fleeing the war.

