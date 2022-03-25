Jubilee’s ‘Super Friday’ lineup: Musila for Kitui, Wa Maranga for Mathira

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — The ruling Jubilee Party signed new aspirants on Friday in what turned out to be an underwhelming event after the ruling party’s top officials promised a “real earthquake” in what would have gone down as a ‘Super Friday’.

The party’s newly installed Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni unveiled David Musila who defected from Azimio-affiliate Wiper Party to contest for the Kitui gubernatorial seat.

Others unveiled were Wambura Wa Maranga, 72, who is eyeing the Mathira Member of Parliament seat; Esther Gathogo who defected from UDA to seek the Ruiru parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket; and Ndung’u Gethenji, former Tetu MP.

Jubilee-allied influencers had promised to deliver significant defections and alliances amid reports that a principal in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance would join Azimio Movement, an alliance co-led by Jubilee and ODM parties.