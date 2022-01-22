Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Passengers, some wearing full personal protective equipment, disembarking from their plane at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on January 18, 2022

World

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

Published

Washington (AFP), Jan 22 – The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols.

China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a “circuit breaker” policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights.

China’s aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China.

The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that “actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department.”

“US carriers, who are following all relevant Chinese regulations with respect to pre-departure and in-flight protocols, should not be penalized if passengers, post-arrival, later test positive for COVID-19,” it said.

The 44 flights are operated by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines and are scheduled for departure between January 30 and March 29.

The move comes less than three weeks before Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics.

The Chinese capital has already suspended thousands of flights and increased testing after the city recorded its first community case of the Omicron variant last weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chinese officials have pursued a strict “zero-Covid” approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns — a strategy that has come under pressure as multiple clusters have flared across the country ahead of next month’s Games.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China’s Winter Olympics

Beijing (AFP), Jan 20 – A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month’s Winter Olympics...

2 days ago

World

Fury over Hong Kong’s mass cull of hamsters and small pets

Hong Kong (AFP), Jan 19 – Hong Kong’s government faced outrage Wednesday over its decision to cull thousands of small animals after hamsters in...

3 days ago

Capital Health

Shame of rich countries sending expired vaccines to Africa

There is growing apprehension in many African countries regarding Covid-19 vaccines donated by rich countries. Millions of doses shipped to the continent have short...

6 days ago

Top stories

Nairobi’s new skyline, GTC Towers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Global Trade Center (GTC) towers have given Kenya’s capital, Nairobi a new look. The 42-floor towers which were opened...

6 days ago

Capital Health

New AstraZeneca vaccine data supports its use as a booster shot

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Positive results from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial have shown that the AstraZeneca COVID-19...

January 14, 2022

Capital Health

WHO sets up advisory group on COVID 19 vaccine composition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has established a Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) to review and...

January 14, 2022

Capital Health

49,393 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Ministry of Health says 49, 393 people have received their COVID-19 booster shots in the past week. The...

January 8, 2022

Top stories

China is not trapping Africa in debt: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

MOMBASA, Kenya Jan 7 – China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday rejected suggestions that Beijing was luring African countries into debt traps by...

January 7, 2022