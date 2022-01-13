Connect with us

Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Opponents: stop intimidating the hustler nation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13-Deputy President William Ruto has asked his opponents to stop employing threats and intimidation to advance their agenda.
He said his opponents’ scare tactics will have no bearing in the August polls.
He noted that the Hustler Nation remains firm in its resolve to unite and transform the country.
“Spare us the blackmail, threats, intimidation and the fear you want to sell to us,” he said.
Speaking today during the tour of Nairobi Nairobi County in Kamukunji, Mathare, Embakasi North, Embakasi West and Embakasi Central, Dr Ruto said it was time the country moved away from retrogressive politics.
“This is the year when we will deliver ourselves from the shackles of tribalism, threats and fear,” he explained.
The Deputy President said the 2022 priority was on the productive engagement of the four million youths who are out of employment.
He was accompanied by MPs Aden Duale (Garissa Township), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Rigathi Gachagia (Mathira), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Millicent Omanga (nominated), UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.
The Deputy President assured Kenyans that those in the Hustler Movement were focused on implementing projects and programmes that will put the country back on the right track.
Dr Ruto said their priority will not be changing the Constitution to create positions but creating jobs and opportunities for the youth.
He said the country had no use for an imperial President saying Kenyans need a servant leader who will focus on addressing challenges facing ordinary citizens.
He said: “We want to liberate our country by ensuring the 4 million young people out of school either get a job or business opportunity.”
Mr Duale urged Kenyans not to allow wealthy individuals keen on protecting their wealth to determine the destiny of the country.
The Garissa Township MP urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to allow Kenyans to choose their leaders devoid of interference.
He said: “We will not allow the Government of Kenya to install a puppet President in the name of Raila Odinga.”
Mr Gachagua warned those misusing state agencies to intimidate and blackmail Kenyans that they were in for a rude shock.
Mr Ichungwa said the Hustlers Government will do away with oppressive policies that have frustrated entrepreneurs and poor ordinary citizens.
He said: “Under the hustlers’ government, the homes and businesses of ordinary citizens will not be demolished because we believe in the empowerment of those at the bottom.”
Mr Gakuyo said Kenyans had already made up their minds to support the hustler movement that has presented to them a solid economic plan.
The Deputy President promised Nairobi residents that he will create 20 new markets, build 100,000 houses and also address perennial water shortages in the city.

