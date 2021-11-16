Connect with us

Ann Kananu Mwenda took oath as Nairobi Goveror on November 16, 2021.

Ann Kananu sworn in as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Ann Kananu Mwenda is the new Governor of Nairobi County.

Kananu took an oath of office on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by top dignitaries, among them Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohamed Badi.

She was sworn in by Justice Lilian Mutende effectively kicking off her tenure for the next 10 months before the August 2022 General Election.

“I have sworn to truly and diligently serve the county of Nairobi without fear. I commit to working for and with all of you,” she stated during her swearing-in at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre COMESA grounds.

Kananu has been serving as the County’s Deputy Governor following the impeachment of Mike Sonko in December last year.

The Supreme Court cleared her swearing-in after Sonko lost a petition he filed at the Supreme Court where she sought to block the oath pending the hearing of his case challenging the impeachment.

Developing story…..

