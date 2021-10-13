Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found dead on October 13, 2021 with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide at her home in Iten.

Sports

Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop murdered

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found dead Wednesday with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said.

Police said they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten in western Kenya.

Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medallist and 2015 world cross county champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of 30:01, slicing 28 seconds off the previous record, Athletics Kenya said.

Tirop also made history in 2015 when she became the second-youngest ever gold medallist in the women’s cross country championships after Zola Budd.

Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement.

“We are still working to unearth more details about her demise.”

Keiyo North police commander Tom Makori told AFP that Tirop’s husband Emmanuel Rotich was a “man of interest” in the case and was the subject of a police hunt.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He can tell us what happened,” Makori said. “The suspect had made a call to Tirop’s parents saying that he’d committed something wrong. So we believe he knows what happened.”

 

– ‘A Kenyan hero’ –

 

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta paid tribute to the young athlete and urged the police to track down those behind her death.

“It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we’ve lost a young and promising athlete who, at a young age of 25 years, she had brought our country so much glory through her exploits on the global athletics stage,” he said in a statement.

“It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan hero by all measures, painfully lost her young life through a criminal act perpetuated by selfish and cowardly people,” he said.

The US embassy in Nairobi also expressed its condolences over the loss of Tirop, describing her as “a figure of hope for women in sports”.

On Saturday, another Kenyan long-distance athlete Hosea Mwok Macharinyang, a member of the country’s record-breaking world cross country team, died of what Kenyan athletics officials said was suicide.

Macharinyang, 35, was found in his home in West Pokot in western Kenya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He was such a brilliant athlete, committed to the sport where he competed for Kenya for many years in both cross country and the 5,000m and 10,000m races,” Jackson Pkemoi, the West Pokot representative of Athletics Kenya, told AFP.

Macharinyang made a record eight appearances, and won three consecutive titles for Kenya in the World Cross Country Championships from 2006 to 2008.

Kenya is the most successful nation in the cross country championships, having won 49 team and 27 individual titles.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Tobiko warns MPs against politicizing land grabbing in Kiambu Forest

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has cautioned leaders against politicizing land grabbing in Kiambu Forest Reserve. Speaking...

2 hours ago

County News

Bandit killed, firearm recovered in Laikipia-Samburu border

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – An armed bandit was killed and a firearm recovered following a cattle rustling incident along the border of Laikipia...

3 hours ago

MARITIME DISPUTE

Kenya rejects ICJ verdict on maritime dispute with Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenya has rejected the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a decade-long maritime dispute with Somalia...

11 hours ago

Top stories

President Kenyatta says multilateralism is the panacea for world’s peace and security challenges

NEW YORK, United States, Oct 13 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday hailed multilateralism as the panacea for the current global peace and security challenges...

12 hours ago

Top stories

Mismanagement of diversity a threat to global peace and security: President Kenyatta

NEW YORK, United States, Oct 13 — President Uhuru Kenya has identified the rampant mismanagement of diversity leading to institutionalized exclusion and marginalization of...

12 hours ago

Africa

Big win for Somalia as ICJ hands it most of the disputed sea zone

THE Hague, Netherlands Oct 12 – The UN’s top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the...

1 day ago

Top stories

Kipkelion East MP Limo wants petroleum products levy scrapped

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12- Kipkelion East Member of Parliament Joseph Limo says the government should review all the taxes and levies imposed on petroleum...

1 day ago

Kenya

Nairobi businessman risks losing Sh5 billion 14 Riverside Drive property after Supreme Court decision

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – A city businessman risks losing a multi billion property on Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive if he fails to pay...

1 day ago