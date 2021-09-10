Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta met the President of Rotary International Shekhar Mehta who paid him a courtesy visit at State House on Thursday/PSCU

Africa

Kenyatta, Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta meet in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met the President of Rotary International Shekhar Mehta who paid him a courtesy visit at State House, Nairobi.

President Kenyatta and Mehta, who was accompanied by his wife, discussed Rotary International’s projects in Kenya among them the organization’s heart surgery program for children, the one million tree planting initiative and Rotary’s participation in the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) initiative.

Also present in the meeting was the Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita.

Mehta briefed President Kenyatta on his organization’s girls’ empowerment initiative in the country and its contribution to Kenya’s coronavirus response.

His visit comes at a time when the country is still reeling from the negative impacts of the virus which has left at least 4,000 people dead since the outbreak.

Kenya is part of countries in District 9212 which is one of the more than 500 Districts from across the world under Rotary International. It comprises clubs in Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan.

Rotary is made up of at least 1.2 million members and over 35, 000 clubs across the world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Its key mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL DISASTER

Kenya declares drought a national disaster in 29 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – The government has declared drought that is ravaging parts of the country, a national disaster following a meeting between...

2 days ago

Africa

Climate action, trade top agenda at the inaugural CARICOM-Africa Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Marshaling collective action to combat climate change has been listed as a key agenda at the inaugural CARICOM-Africa Summit set...

3 days ago

BBI

Ruto or Raila: Which way Mt Kenya?

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 5–The vote-rich Mt Kenya region is the busiest politically, as the country prepares for next year’s General Election when President Uhuru...

5 days ago

Kenya

CJ Koome hopeful Uhuru will appoint 6 judges he rejected

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has exuded confidence that the remaining six Judges who were nominated by the Judicial Service...

1 week ago