I’ll serve you all whether you voted for me or not: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto, who took over office on Tuesday, has pledged to serve all Kenyans irrespective of who they voted.

Speaking at the Kasarani National Stadium where he was sworn in as Kenya’s 5th President, Ruto said he will not discriminate against anyone in his government.

“Special commendation to my worthy competitor and friend the honorable Raila Odinga and all other candidates who mounted a vigorous campaign. I assure them that their supporters will be my constituents. I will work with all Kenyans irrespective of who they voted for,” Ruto said after taking over from Uhuru Kenyatta who served for 10 years as president.

He also urged those who lost various seats in the election to accept and move on.

“I congratulate those who went out to seek various roles within campaigns and election thus playing their part in keeping Kenya’s democracy robust. Even if you or your candidate did not win, your participation in the activities of our political parties, campaigns and elections is the beginning of your political internship,” said Ruto, singling out his main opponent Raila Odinga who challenged his victory in the Supreme Court where the case was dismissed.

Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13 as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

He took the oath office at a packed stadium in Kasarani witnessed by over 20 Heads of State.

He was sworn in by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi, in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The 55-year-old took the oath of office on a copy of Kenya’s constitution, five weeks to the day since the August 9 poll, assuming the reins of a country gripped by drought and a cost-of-living crisis.

“ I William Samoei Ruto, in full realization of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of Kenya do sweat that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya, that I will obey, preserve, protect and defend this Constitution of Kenya as by law established and all other laws of the republic and that I will protect and uphold the sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So, help me God,” President Ruto said.

He further took the oath of due execution of the President.

“I William Samoei Ruto, swear that I will truly and diligently serve the people and the Republic of Kenya in the office of the President. That I will diligently discharge my duties and perform my functions in the office of the President and that I will do justice to all in accordance to the Constitution as by law established without fear, favour, affection or ill will. So, help me God,” President Ruto said.

Ruto was declared the President-Elect on August 15, after garnering 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the votes cast, against his closest political rival Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes, translating to 48.85 per cent of the votes cast.

His election was challenged at the Supreme Court by Odinga and 7 other petitioners who alleged fraud in the poll, but the case was dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence.