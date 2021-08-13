COVID-19 positivity rate reported at 13.4pc, 1,437 cases filed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The country’s positivity rate has slowed marginally to 13.4 per cent from 15.7 per cent reported on Thursday.

However, the number of new infections remained relatively high at 1,437 out 10,764 samples screened.

Nairobi reported the most cases at 496 followed by Nakuru (139), Kiambu (101), Mombasa (100), Murang’a (67), Uasin Gishu (53), Machakos (47) and Kajiado (44).

The Ministry of Health, in a statement, also reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths which were obtained from data filed on diverse dates in April, May, June and July.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe noted that the country’s recovery rate rose to 201,054 after 1,056 patients recovered from the disease including 963 who were cleared from the home-based isolation and care program.

There were 1,938 patients admitted in healthcare facilities countrywide including 136 who were under the Intensive Care Unit and 649 who were on supplemental oxygen.

Another 649 patients were on supplemental oxygen with 607 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The ministry said 1,970,174 people had been inoculated with the proportion of adults having been fully vaccinated reported at 2.7 per cent.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was reported at 59.9 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent.