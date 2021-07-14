Connect with us

University of Nairobi students blocked roads around the university on July 14, 2021 to protest fee increment plans.

Headlines

Uon students on the rampage over fee hike plans

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – University of Nairobi students went on the rampage Wednesday to protest the planned increase of fees by the management.
The students blocked roads around the university and hurled stones at motorists before anti-riot police intervened.
“It is unfair to just wake up one morning and decide you are increasing fees,” one student who identified himself as Jamleck said, “we will not allow that to happen.”
Some of the students said the management of the university had informed them that fees will be increased for up to 70 per cent depending on the courses.
“Is that not madness,” said Martin Ndung’u, a medical student, “in this time of COVID when the economy is battered, where do we get the money from?”
Traffic flow on University Way, Waiyaki Way, State House Road ad other adjacent roads were affected.
“We are not to blame for the issues affecting them. Why are they blocking roads,” Lucy Nduta, a motorist caught up in the chaos said.
The students warned of the strike on Monday when their union issued a 48-hour ultimatum.
The protests were later called off by the union Chairman Eddie Mwenda who urged the students to await an address by the university management.
During the protests, some students were arrested.
Police did not comment on the arrest and the university Vice-Chancellor professor Peter Kiama was not available for comment and an official who picked up the call in his office said a statement will be issued “in due course.”

