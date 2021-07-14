Headlines
Uon students on the rampage over fee hike plans
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin haji has vowed to challenge the court order barring the prosecution of...
Africa
Addis Ababa (AFP), Jul 14 – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday vowed to repel attacks by Ethiopia’s “enemies” after rebels in Tigray launched...
Kenya
Johannesburg (AFP), Jul 14 – Unrest raged in South Africa on Wednesday for the sixth day running, stoking fears of food and fuel shortages...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – FIDA-Kenya has condemned the continued harassment and recent assault on Law Society of Kenya CEO Mercy Wambua, allegedly by...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – Police in Nairobi have arrested a man who has allegedly confessed to having killed 12 children. According to Nairobi...
Kenya
ACCRA, July 14 (Xinhua) — Sitting at a campus in Kokrobite, a fishing community on the outskirt of Ghanaian capital, a newly-constructed building distinctly...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – Chief Justice Martha Koome marks her first month in office by chairing a key gathering of State actors in the...
World
NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced water supply interruptions in some parts of Nairobi due to...