Education Ministry says learners in secondary schools will continue getting subsidies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20- The Government now says that it will continue to disburse Sh.22, 244 shillings per leaner annually, as a subsidy to schools to actualize free day secondary school education.

In a circular to all County Education Directors, Education Principal Secretary Julius Juan said provision of subsidy will be done in equal installments of 25 percent of the approved budget per each quarter of the financial year.

Parents with students in boarding schools will however, be required to pay a total of Sh. 24,935 for the boarding equipment and stores.

“Following the shortened academic calendar from 39 weeks to 30 weeks, for the academic year commencing on July 26 to March 4 2022, the ministry has revised fees payable by parents. Government of Kenya will provide a sub subsidy for each learner but in order to meet the cost of boarding, the parents will pay the boarding fees applicable to different categories of schools and location,” a part of the circular read.

Juan further stated that for a school to benefit, it must be duly registered and headed by a principal appointed by Teachers Service Commission, be registered on the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) among other requirements.

The PS pointed out that every school principal shall be responsible for application and utilization of funds as the accounting officer of the school.

He said cases of transfer and re-entry of students shall be dealt with on an individual basis as stipulated in the student transfer guidelines.

However, all transfers are expected to be handled through NEMIS.

Further, Juan assured that the Ministry of Education will continue to disburse funds to support the board of management employees.

Over one million Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidates (KCPE) who sat for the 2020 examinations are expected to report to secondary school by August 2.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Tuesday said after a thorough Form One selection process, all the candidates had been placed in various public secondary schools across the country.

“Of the 1,179,192 candidates that sat the 2020 KCPE Examination, 1,171,265 have been placed in secondary schools. This is after excluding inmates, over age candidates, and candidates from refugee camps. We have therefore placed all candidates in secondary schools in keeping with our 100 percent transition policy from primary to secondary education,” said Magoha.

“In the selection, we have strictly applied the principles of equity, fairness, merit, transparency, inclusiveness and affirmative action in placing candidates to each school category,” he added.

Magoha further pointed out that all candidates who scored 400 marks and above will join national schools with boys leading at 18,848 followed by the girls at 17,406.

Other students were selected to join Special Needs Education centers, Extra County Schools, County Schools and Sub-County Schools.

“In the placement, the majority of candidates who scored 400 Marks and above were placed in National or Extra County schools of their choice. The Special 21 Needs candidates were also placed in the regular schools of their preference, while others were placed in special schools based on their disability categories on merit and choice,” he added.

A total of 1,179,192 KCPE candidates sat for their examinations in March under strict COVID-19 protocols.