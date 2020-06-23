NMS DG Badi reconstitutes Nairobi Water Board, names Major Andrew Ikenye Chair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23-The Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi has reconstituted the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Board.

In a Gazette Notice dated June 19, 2020, Badi appointed a new team led by Major General (Rtd) Andrew Ikenye.

Ikenye will take over from Beryl Okumu odinga, who has been named Chairperson of the Governing Council of Kenya Water Institute, for a period of three years.

Badi said the changes are in line with the transfer of key functions from Nairobi County to the national government, which gives NMS the mandate over the management of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

“Pursuant to the Deed of Transfer of Functions Agreement and the resultant effective transfer of decisional and operational control of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited from the Nairobi City County Government to the National Government; the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, the following persons have been appointed to serve as directors of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited with effect from the 17th June, 2020,” states Badi.

The new Directors include the Principal Secretaries for Housing, Water, and Finance, and NMS Deputy Director-General.

Others are Chief Executive Officer, Athi Water Works Development Agency, Florence Njau-Chairperson (Nairobi Branch), Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers,Nicholas Nesbitt, (Chairperson), Kenya Private Sector Alliance,Wakaguyu wa Kibiru, (Independent Member) Petronilla Asiyo Ogut, (Independent Member)and Chief Executive Officer, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (Ex-officio).