Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

business

Mozilla announces call for Fellows in Tech + Civil Society

Published

NAIROBI, May 1 – Mozilla and the Ford Foundation have partnered to launch a call for Fellows — senior-level strategists who will embed in key organizations around the world, and collaborate in designing strategic methods of identifying and addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie at the nexus of technology and social issues.

Three civil society organizations in Nairobi, Kenya are participating in this program, and looking for experts interested in supporting human rights defenders to harness technology and push back against the constraints of civic space. 

In an era where technology has become an integral part of our lives, we believe that there are opportunities for developers, researchers, and tech policy experts with a systems-focused strategic mindset to strengthen the capacity and impact of civil society. 

Fellows will work closely with their host organization and wider networks over the course of the 24-month term to examine current issues at the intersection of technology and society and seek to solve these and other issues. Fellows will also receive competitive funding + incentives, such as education and childcare supplements, and a travel stipend. 

This program aims to uplift local expertise, and as such, Fellows will be selected based on experience, issue area knowledge, and relevant cultural understanding of the host country. Final selection is dependent on a match between the organization and Fellow.

The application is a two part process: 1) registration and 2) full application. The registration form and full application must be submitted in English using https://mozilla.fluxx.io/apply/fellowship. Read more about the vision for this program in this blog post and details about the nominated host organizations here. (Final Application deadline June 2nd, 2020).

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017