Mozilla announces call for Fellows in Tech + Civil Society

NAIROBI, May 1 – Mozilla and the Ford Foundation have partnered to launch a call for Fellows — senior-level strategists who will embed in key organizations around the world, and collaborate in designing strategic methods of identifying and addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie at the nexus of technology and social issues.

Three civil society organizations in Nairobi, Kenya are participating in this program, and looking for experts interested in supporting human rights defenders to harness technology and push back against the constraints of civic space.

In an era where technology has become an integral part of our lives, we believe that there are opportunities for developers, researchers, and tech policy experts with a systems-focused strategic mindset to strengthen the capacity and impact of civil society.

Fellows will work closely with their host organization and wider networks over the course of the 24-month term to examine current issues at the intersection of technology and society and seek to solve these and other issues. Fellows will also receive competitive funding + incentives, such as education and childcare supplements, and a travel stipend.

This program aims to uplift local expertise, and as such, Fellows will be selected based on experience, issue area knowledge, and relevant cultural understanding of the host country. Final selection is dependent on a match between the organization and Fellow.

The application is a two part process: 1) registration and 2) full application. The registration form and full application must be submitted in English using https://mozilla.fluxx.io/apply/fellowship. Read more about the vision for this program in this blog post and details about the nominated host organizations here. (Final Application deadline June 2nd, 2020).