Nyeri PSV operators hike fares citing directive on social distancing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Public Service Vehicle operators plying the Nyeri-Nairobi route Saturday double their fares citing a new directive restraining them from booking over 60 per cent of their capacity.

The directive issued on Friday by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe required 14-sitter PSVs to only allow 7 passengers in a bid to enforce social distancing regulations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 11,000 lives globally, including two in Kenya.

Passengers travelling from Nyeri to Nairobi were forced to pay Sh700 up from the normal Sh350.

Those traveling from Nyeri to Nanyuki were paying Sh300 up from Sh180.

At Karatina Bus Park, fare was increased from Sh250 to Sh400 for those traveling to Nairobi, the capital, where all the seven confirmed coronavirus cases were registered.

The situation was alike for those traveling to other neighbouring towns.

Passengers who spoke to Capital FM News protested the upward review of transport fare, accusing public service vehicles crews of exploiting Kenyans.

“Kenyans should learn that it’s wrong for someone to take advantage of a pandemic to make huge profits,” said Peter Njoroge, a passenger travelling to Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PSV managers contacted by Capital FM News, including Sacco officials declined to comment saying they will give a comprehensive statement later.