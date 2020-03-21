Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Passengers travelling from Nyeri to Nairobi were forced to pay Sh700 up from the normal Sh350/FILE

Capital Health

Nyeri PSV operators hike fares citing directive on social distancing

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Public Service Vehicle operators plying the Nyeri-Nairobi route Saturday double their fares citing a new directive restraining them from booking over 60 per cent of their capacity.

The directive issued on Friday by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe required 14-sitter PSVs to only allow 7 passengers in a bid to enforce social distancing regulations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 11,000 lives globally, including two in Kenya.

Passengers travelling from Nyeri to Nairobi were forced to pay Sh700 up from the normal Sh350.

Those traveling from Nyeri to Nanyuki were paying Sh300 up from Sh180.

At Karatina Bus Park, fare was increased from Sh250 to Sh400 for those traveling to Nairobi, the capital, where all the seven confirmed coronavirus cases were registered.

The situation was alike for those traveling to other neighbouring towns.

Passengers who spoke to Capital FM News protested the upward review of transport fare, accusing public service vehicles crews of exploiting Kenyans.

“Kenyans should learn that it’s wrong for someone to take advantage of a pandemic to make huge profits,” said Peter Njoroge, a passenger travelling to Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PSV managers contacted by Capital FM News, including Sacco officials declined to comment saying they will give a comprehensive statement later.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

7 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020