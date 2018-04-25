Police hunt rapist gang operating in Nairobi streets

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Detectives in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a gang of street boys involved in rape.

The latest incident was captured in a video showing a woman being raped by a suspected street boy on Mto Lane off River Road.

The woman is seen resisting the beastly act but is subdued after threats of being killed and is only left to cover her face, as she resigns to fate.

“Please don’t kill me…” she is heard pleading to deaf ears.

Central CID boss Samuel Kobina is now calling on the woman – as well as members of public who witnessed the incident – to come forward and assist with information that may assist in tracing the rapist gang.

“Help us get them,” he said, in an appeal to public and the victim.

According to police, the rapist street boy was in the company of three others, believed to be his accomplices.

Street children within the city remains an eyesore and despite the County Government saying it has set aside millions of shillings to rehabilitate them, their numbers keep soaring.