Judiciary Honours Late Justice Mohammed Ibrahim in Closing of File Proceedings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9, 2026 – The Judiciary of Kenya, led by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome, today held Closing of File Proceedings in honour of the late Justice Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, recognizing his distinguished service to the law and the nation.

During the solemn ceremony, Chief Justice Koome described the tradition as a symbolic reminder of the noble responsibility of judges and advocates to uphold the rule of law with integrity, professionalism, and dedication.

“Justice Ibrahim was a champion of the rule of law and human rights. His contributions to Kenyan jurisprudence and the administration of justice remain profound,” said Chief Justice Koome.

Before joining the Bench, Justice Ibrahim was a fearless advocate for human rights, democratic governance, and constitutional reform, often standing with the voiceless at great personal risk, including detention without trial.

His work underscored his belief that the law should protect the vulnerable and restrain abuses of power.

Justice Ibrahim was appointed to the High Court of Kenya in 2003, serving across civil, commercial, constitutional, and criminal law division.

Notable milestones include serving in the Civil Division (Nairobi) and Commercial Division (Milimani), handling disputes ranging from banking and securities to intellectual property.

He also joined the Judicial Review and Constitutional Division in 2004, shaping constitutional jurisprudence during a transformative period in Kenya.

He served as a Resident Judge in Eldoret (2007) and Mombasa (2009), presiding over civil, criminal, and landmark cases, including piracy trials and constitutional bail rulings.

In 2011, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of Kenya, joining the inaugural bench under the 2010 Constitution, participating in key presidential election petitions and constitutional interpretation cases.

He was known for his principled dissenting opinions, reflecting a philosophy rooted in constitutionalism, human dignity, and individual liberty.

Justice Ibrahim held significant leadership roles within the Judiciary, including acting as President of the Supreme Court when called upon, chairing the Judiciary Committee on Elections, overseeing judge preparedness for election petitions and leading strategic planning and stakeholder engagement, and representing the Supreme Court on the Judicial Service Commission of Kenya.

The ceremony featured tributes from prominent legal and political figures, including Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, Senior Bar Chair Phillip Murgor, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Amb. Amina Mohammed (on behalf of the family), Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya, High Court Principal Judge Eric Ogola, Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, Rtd Lady Justice (Dr.) Nancy Baraza, and Chief Justice Emeritus Dr. Willy Mutunga.

The Judiciary acknowledged Justice Ibrahim’s life and service as an enduring guide for future generations committed to the rule of law in Kenya.