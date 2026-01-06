Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro/FILE

Kenya

Ndindi Nyoro Threatens Nationwide Mobilisation of Parents Over Delayed School Capitation

Nyoro warned that failure to provide adequate funding would compel parents across Kenya to demand their children’s constitutional right to free basic education and hold the government accountable.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has threatened a nationwide mobilisation of parents should the government not release full school capitation funds for the 2026 academic year.

Nyoro warned that failure to provide adequate funding would compel parents across Kenya to demand their children’s constitutional right to free basic education and hold the government accountable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on the funding of public schools, the Former Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson accused the government of failing to adequately finance education this year, saying the amounts disbursed so far are insufficient to sustain learning institutions.

“Some of these things we are not begging for as leaders. Sometimes we are just telling the government to do what they need to do,” Nyoro said.

He added that schools have not been properly funded, and the money released so far can barely sustain operations for the current term.

“You have not funded schools in the year 2026. You’ve only sent money that can only run our schools for this term,” he said, adding that the situation was already placing schools under severe strain.

Nyoro revealed that leaders had last week demanded that the government issue a clear circular on capitation, warning that failure to do so would attract unspecified action.

“Last week, we told the government clearly that they needed to release a circular in terms of capitation, or you are going to do some unspecified actions,” he said.

He said his immediate focus would be to make stakeholders aware that government assurances on school funding do not reflect the reality on the ground.
“This first phase, we are going to make it our obligation to make all the stakeholders aware that what the government is saying is actually not true. It is incorrect,” Nyoro said.
The MP said he would closely observe the government’s conduct throughout the term, particularly whether funds would be released in a timely manner.

“We are going to observe within this term the behaviour, the demeanour, the body language of government especially in terms of sending money, not stories,” he said.

Nyoro warned that if schools do not receive full capitation by mid-term, leaders would mobilise parents across the country to demand accountability.

“By the time we are going to mid-term, we expect the government to have sent the real money for this term, failure to which we are going to mobilise all the Kenyan parents to meet what is their right,” he said.

He said parents were already heavily taxed and should not be forced to bear the cost of education due to government inaction.

“The Kenyan parents cannot continue to observe silently as the government continues to tear down and annihilate the right of learners in Kenya by not adequately funding free basic education,” Nyoro said.

Capitation delays have repeatedly affected public schools, with head teachers warning that stalled disbursements disrupt learning, increase debt, and undermine access to education.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Rescue Underway for Girl Who Fell into Waterhole in Turkana Amid Drought

The incident occurred in Loima sub-county, Turkana County, where two girls, aged 16 and 18, were collecting water approximately 15 kilometres from the nearest...

32 minutes ago

Kenya

Six Killed in Kericho Bus-Truck Collision as Road Accident Toll Rises Nationwide

Thirteen of the injured suffered minor injuries, while others were treated and discharged.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Bid to expel ODM secretary-general Sifuna withdrawn in favour of dialogue

The decision was made after discussions with party leader Senator Oburu Oginga and in line with the principles advocated by the late Raila Odinga.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Student Bus Involved in Road Crash in Kimende Amid Rise in Road Accidents

According to the Motorist Association of Kenya, the bus was carrying children returning to school when the incident occurred.

2 hours ago

Kenya

City Hall cracks down on ‘witchdoctors’, demands business permits

Mosiria said the directive follows numerous complaints from city residents who have been conned by individuals advertising dubious “healing” services and promising instant solutions...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Makau Mutua Defends Junet, Dismisses Criticism as Jealousy and Political Malice

Mutua described Junet as fiercely loyal to Odinga, saying he never betrayed or undermined him, unlike others who later turned against the veteran opposition...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to Experience Mostly Sunny, Dry Weather Over Next Five Days – Met Department

Strong winds of up to 12.5 metres per second are also expected in parts of Marsabit and Turkana counties.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Keynan implores NCIC to summon Gachagua for linking Eastleigh BBS mall to illegal proceeds

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan has called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate Gachagua’s...

4 hours ago