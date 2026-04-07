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Gachagua Endorses DCP Candidate Vincent Rotich for Emurua Dikirr By-Election

Gachagua threw his weight behind Rotich, describing him as a youthful and ambitious leader capable of advancing the interests of the constituency.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has endorsed Vincent Kibet Rotich as the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) flagbearer for the upcoming Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-election, setting the stage for a politically charged contest in the South Rift constituency.

In a statement, Gachagua threw his weight behind Rotich, describing him as a youthful and ambitious leader capable of advancing the interests of the constituency.

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“I wholeheartedly accept your candidate… an inspiring, young, and ambitious leader dedicated to serving the people Hon. Vincent Kibet Rotich as the DCP Party flag bearer,” Gachagua said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that  the Emurua Dikkir by-elections will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The seat felt vacant following the untimely demise of Johanna Ngeno who perished following a helicopter crash in Mosop on February 28.

The endorsement follows consultations with local leaders and residents, whom Gachagua commended for what he termed as their resilience and unity in rallying behind a single candidate ahead of the by-election.

Gachagua also invoked the legacy of the late area MP Johanna Ng’eno, suggesting that Rotich’s candidature represents the kind of leadership transition the late legislator would have supported.

“If there is ever a great opportunity one that the late Hon. Johanna Ng’eno would have wished for in his lifetime, it is the choice of Hon. Rotich,” he said.

The former Deputy President framed the upcoming by-election as a defining moment for the constituency, urging voters to seize what he described as a historic and powerful opportunity  to shape their political future.

The by-election is expected to attract significant political attention, particularly in the Rift Valley region where alignments continue to shift.

Rotich will battle it out with David Kipsang Keter who won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nomination for the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-election after a closely contested exercise.

 According to the results, Keter garnered 13,749 votes to secure the party ticket, narrowly defeating Bernard Kipkoech Ngeno, who received 13,394 votes.

The nomination attracted attention due to the tight margin between the two candidates and the turnout of voters in the constituency.

Leaders who commented on the outcome praised both candidates and the electorate for maintaining calm during the process.

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