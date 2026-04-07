Woman Charged After Sh7.6mn Bhang Recovered in Kilifi Raid

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – A 29-year-old woman has been arraigned in court after police recovered 255 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa valued at Sh7.65 million during a targeted anti-narcotics operation in Kilifi County.

Winfred Nkatha appeared before the Malindi Law Courts where she pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges. The court granted her a surety bond of Sh2 million with no option of cash bail. The case will be mentioned on April 23, 2026, for pre-trial directions.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was arrested following an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Malindi, working jointly with officers from Watamu Police Station.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the team raided a residential house along Mwatela Road, off the Watamu Gede Road, where the suspect was found inside,” the DCI said in a statement.

Police said a search of the house led to the recovery of eight sacks containing rolls of dry plant material wrapped in khaki paper, suspected to be cannabis.

“The recovered exhibits were escorted to Watamu Police Station, where weighing and sampling confirmed the total haul at 255 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of Sh7.65 million,” the security agency added.

The DCI said the arrest highlights ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking along the Coast region, which has remained a key area of focus for law enforcement agencies.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of narcotics,” the statement read.

Authorities have also called on the public to support the fight against the vice by sharing information that could lead to more arrests.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue sharing information to support the fight against the vice,” the DCI said.