Wanga Slams Gachagua Over ‘Tribal Remarks’, Defends ODM and Calls for National Unity

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has launched a scathing attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of making reckless and tribal remarks and undermining national unity.

In statement issued Tuesday, Wanga, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), condemned comments attributed to Gachagua in which he allegedly likened members of the Luo community to ‘barking dogs.’

“No Kenyan community should be demeaned. The Luo people, like all Kenyans, deserve respect and dignity,” Wanga said.

She criticised the former Deputy President for what she described as repeated divisive rhetoric, accusing him of resorting to inflammatory statements following his fall from power.

“If Mr. Gachagua hears barking, he should look in the mirror; it is the sound of a man who has been rejected by his own backyard and stripped of power, now wandering the wilderness looking for a political lifebuoy,” she said.

Wanga also took issue with Gachagua’s claims that ODM had been sold to President William Ruto, dismissing the assertion as baseless and politically misguided.

“ODM is a 20-year-old institution built on the blood, sweat, and tears of patriots. It cannot be sold, bought, or auctioned,” she said.

“He is currently a political non-entity, a “village elder” without a village. We advise him to focus on his many woes and his “village party” instead of meddling in the affairs of a national juggernaut like ODM,”Wanga added.

At the same time, the governor accused Gachagua of hypocrisy for invoking the legacy of Raila Odinga, whom she described as a symbol of nationalism and pluralism.

“It is the height of hypocrisy and shamelessness for Mr. Gachagua to invoke the name of our late leader, Baba Raila Odinga. This is a man who lacked the basic human decency to attend Baba’s burial or pay his last respects,”

“ Now, sensing his dwindling political fortunes, he wants to “revive” his career by clutching at the coattails of a man he spent his entire career insulting,”Wanga noted.

She further criticised Gachagua over what she termed as misogynistic remarks directed at Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying his conduct fell short of diplomatic standards expected of a former senior state officer.

“For a man who held the office of Deputy President to speak of another Head of State in such a manner proves exactly why he was unfit for office,” she said.

Despite the sharp criticism, Wanga said ODM would remain focused on its development agenda and national cohesion, warning against the dangers of ethnic division.

“If he continues to insult the Luo community and the leadership of ODM, we shall not ‘bark’ back,” she said.

“Our focus remains on delivering development, strengthening devolution, and improving livelihoods for all Kenyans.”