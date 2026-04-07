ODPP Boosts Prosecutors’ Capacity to Tackle Terror Financing in Weeklong Training

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7-The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has stepped up efforts to combat terrorism financing by training prosecutors nationwide to better investigate and prosecute complex financial crimes linked to extremist networks.

ODPP said Tuesday, the capacity-building program, held over a week, brought together prosecutors from different regions for specialized instruction on identifying, investigating, and prosecuting terrorism financing cases, the agency said in a statement.

The training forms part of a broader strategy by the ODPP to strengthen institutional readiness in tackling emerging financial crimes that often involve sophisticated money trails and cross-border transactions.

Participants were trained to recognize indicators of terrorism financing, including suspicious transaction patterns and other financial red flags that could signal illicit activity.

“The training covered critical areas including the identification of terrorism financing activities and red flag indicators, enabling prosecutors to detect suspicious financial patterns and transactions,” ODPP said.

Officials said the program also introduced prosecutors to the national risk assessment framework on terrorism financing, which outlines the key threats, vulnerabilities, and evolving trends facing the country.

The initiative placed particular emphasis on evidence collection and case preparation, areas authorities say are critical to securing convictions in cases that typically require extensive financial analysis and coordination with investigative agencies.

The ODPP said strengthening prosecutorial capacity would enhance Kenya’s ability to disrupt financial networks that support criminal and terrorist activities, while reinforcing the integrity of the country’s financial system.