Miguna Announces 2027 Presidential Bid, Recounts Exile and Vision for Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Controversial lawyer and political activist Miguna Miguna has announced his intention to run for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Miguna made the declaration during a live television interview on TV47, where he said his bid would focus on prioritising the interests of Kenyans and restructuring governance to serve the public good rather than elite interests.

“I am going to vie as President of the Republic of Kenya. I’m going to do it on a transformative vision a vision that identifies the interests of the Republic of Kenya and the people of Kenya as the core and foundation of moving the country forward. It is a vision built on integrity and built on socialism,” Miguna said during the interview.

The announcement positions Miguna among a growing list of politicians and public figures already signalling interest in the 2027 race, as early campaigns begin to take shape across the political divide.

Miguna’s bid adds to a growing list of aspirants including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Former CS Fred Matiang’i and former Chief Justice David Maraga all positioning themselves for the 2027 contest.

Return from Forced Exile

Miguna’s declaration comes against the backdrop of a long and contentious political journey that saw him forcefully removed from Kenya in 2018 following his involvement in the symbolic swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga after the disputed 2017 presidential election.

He was deported to Canada and remained in exile for nearly five years after being denied re-entry into the country multiple times under Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. Miguna has consistently maintained that his deportation violated his constitutional rights as a Kenyan citizen.

Following the election of President William Ruto in 2022, the new administration facilitated his return to Kenya, ending a prolonged standoff that had played out in courts, airports and international diplomatic channels.

Reflecting on the period in exile, Miguna said he did not remain idle despite the injustice of being barred from his country. He explained that he re-established his legal practice in Ontario to support himself and his family and to continue exercising his profession.

“If you are forcefully removed from your country and denied the right to return for five years, you would not just sit somewhere doing nothing,” he said.

“I was fortunate that even in exile, I could continue with aspects of my life. I re-established a law firm so that I could support my family and continue doing the basic things that normal human beings do.”

He added that, like many Kenyans working abroad as professionals, maintaining his overseas practice remained necessary even after his return, noting that he could not simply abandon clients and professional commitments built over several years.

Miguna highlighted what he described as the unequal application of rights in Kenya, arguing that some leaders travel freely without accountability while others face restrictions and persecution.

“You choose when to travel in or out of Kenya without being questioned on where you are going or why. The same rights apply to me,” he said, adding that his experience had given him a deeper appreciation of constitutional freedoms and the need to protect them.