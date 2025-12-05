Xi, Macron vow to deepen relations

BEIJING, China, Dec 5 — President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China and France should always demonstrate the strategic vision and independence of a major country, offer each other understanding and support on issues concerning core interests and major concerns, and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral ties.

Xi made the remarks as he rolled out the red carpet for visiting French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People.

Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for his fourth state visit to China since taking office in 2017, bringing with him a delegation of over 80 members — among them several ministers and over 30 CEOs of major French companies. His three-day trip also includes a stop in Sichuan province in Southwest China.

The two leaders jointly witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation agreements in sectors including nuclear energy, agri-food, education and the ecological environment.

“As changes unseen in a century accelerate, humanity is once again standing at a crossroads, facing the question of which path to take,” Xi said during the meeting with Macron, calling on China and France to shoulder their responsibilities, uphold multilateralism, and stand firmly on the right side of history.

This year marks the beginning of a new 60-year cycle, known as jiazi in Chinese, of friendly relations between China and France. Last year, the two countries celebrated the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, highlighted by Xi’s historic state visit to France.

Xi told Macron that China is ready to work with France to ensure that the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership “moves steadily and performs even better in this new jiazi cycle”.

Noting that China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) offers the world a “list of opportunities”, Xi said that China and France should seize opportunities and expand the scope of cooperation.

As founding members of the United Nations and permanent members of the UN Security Council, Xi said that China and France should practice true multilateralism, as well as uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law.

The two countries should increase communication and coordination on the political settlement of disputes and the promotion of world peace and stability, and jointly advance the reform and improvement of global governance, he added.

As the world now faces many imbalances, such as uneven development between the North and the South and inadequate representation of developing countries in international financial institutions, Xi called on countries to shoulder responsibilities together, coordinate actions, and work together to make global economic governance fairer, more just and equitable.

The Chinese president also said that exchanges and cooperation between China and Europe over the past 50 years have been mutually beneficial and have contributed to each other’s success.

Noting that the industrial and supply chains of countries are deeply interconnected, Xi said that openness and cooperation will bring opportunities for development, while decoupling and severing supply chains will lead to isolation.

Protectionism cannot solve the problems caused by global industrial restructuring, but will only worsen the international environment for trade, he added.

Xi said that China and Europe should uphold their positioning as partners, advance cooperation with an open attitude, and ensure that China-Europe relations stay on the right track of strategic autonomy and win-win cooperation.