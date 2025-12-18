Kericho man surrenders to police over murder of his girlfriend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18— A 31-year-old man surrendered to police after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Sigowet Sub-County, Kericho County, police said.

According to a police incident report filed at Sondu Police Station, the suspect presented himself to Kericho Police Station at about 11:15 p.m. on December 16 and claimed he had killed his 25 year-old girlfriend at Kalygowet location.

Officers from the station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), rushed to the scene.

They found the house locked from the outside and forced entry, police said.

Inside, officers discovered the body of a woman lying on a sofa with a scarf tied around her neck.

Police said she had visible signs of strangulation.

The deceased is reported to have visited the suspect three days earlier and was from Kaborok location in Belgut Sub-County, the report said.

The suspect is being held at Kericho Police Station as investigations continue.

The case is being handled by DCI officers from Soin Sigowet.