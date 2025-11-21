Prime Minister Modi Arrives in Johannesburg for G20 Summit Hosted in Africa for the First Time

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Johannesburg on Friday to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit being held under South Africa’s Presidency — the first time the summit is taking place on African soil.

Modi touched down at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Gauteng, where he received a traditional South African welcome, complete with cultural songs and dances.

The African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023, making this year’s summit particularly symbolic for the continent.

Ahead of his departure, Modi posted on social media that he looked forward to contributing India’s perspective under the guiding vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

“Various global issues will be discussed there. Will be meeting various world leaders during the Summit,” he wrote.

During the summit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with several world leaders and participate in the 6th IBSA (India–Brazil–South Africa) Summit on the sidelines.

The theme of this year’s G20 — “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability” — builds on outcomes from previous summits in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro.

Modi is scheduled to address all three official sessions of the summit, which will focus on:

Inclusive and sustainable economic growth , including trade, financing for development and debt challenges

, including trade, financing for development and debt challenges A resilient world , covering disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions and food systems

, covering disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions and food systems A fair and just future, including critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence

Modi also expressed anticipation for engaging with South Africa’s Indian diaspora, one of the largest outside India.

This is the fourth consecutive G20 summit hosted in the Global South. Notably, US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping are not attending this year’s meeting.