Kipchumba Murkomen/FILE/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary must drop ‘excessively lenient’ bail terms: Murkomen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged the judiciary to revisit “excessively lenient” bail terms, warning that such decisions undermine public confidence and fuel repeat offending.

Speaking at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual Report 2024/25 and the Justice Sector Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) Framework in Nairobi on Monday, Murkomen stressed the importance of balancing justice and security in maintaining national peace.

“When bail terms are too lenient, especially for repeat or serious offenders, the public loses faith in the justice system,” Murkomen said.

“Justice delayed or diluted emboldens criminals and erodes the safety of our communities.”

Murkomen emphasized that bail decisions must reflect both the severity of the crime and the risk posed to society, calling for a careful review of current practices.

He said the Ministry of Interior remains committed to supporting reforms that enhance the effectiveness of Kenya’s criminal justice system.

The CS also highlighted the role of the new Justice Sector MEL framework in tracking the speed and quality of case management, urging courts to use the system to identify bottlenecks and improve service delivery.

“Justice must be timely, firm, and fair,” Murkomen said.

“Our communities deserve a legal system that protects them while upholding the rule of law.”

Chief Justice Martha Koome and other senior justice sector officials graced the event, which also focused on digitization, coordination across security and justice institutions, and broader criminal justice reforms.

Murkomen concluded by stressing that the success of Kenya’s justice sector depends on collaboration across all arms of government.

“Security without accountability diminishes justice. Justice without security cannot flourish,” he said.

