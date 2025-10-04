Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The association planned to issue a statement on whether the collapse resulted from structural defects, poor maintenance, or substandard construction.

County News

Kisumu blocks AAK assessment of collapsed Kibuye Market, promises own probe

The association planned to issue a statement on whether the collapse resulted from structural defects, poor maintenance, or substandard construction.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 4 — Kisumu County has barred officials from the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) from conducting a scheduled assessment tour of the Kibuye Market, which partially collapsed following a storm earlier this week.

The AAK team was to visit the site at noon on Saturday to assess the extent of structural damage after a section of the market caved in on Wednesday amid heavy rains and strong winds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a media invite, the association planned to issue a statement on whether the collapse resulted from structural defects, poor maintenance, or substandard construction.

However, shortly before the scheduled visit, AAK officials informed journalists that the exercise had been called off after the Kisumu City administration denied them access to the site.

City Manager Abala Wanga was unavailable for comment, but he and City Board Members had toured the market on Friday, where he assured affected traders that the county government would compensate them for their losses.

Torrential rains leave trail of destruction at Kisumu’s Kibuye Market, dozens injured » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Five traders were injured during the incident and have since been treated and discharged.

‘Comprehensive structural assessment’

Wanga said a comprehensive structural assessment of the market would be conducted to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He also urged traders to prepare for temporary relocation to allow for major renovation works.

Previous attempts to move traders, particularly to the Uhuru Business Complex Market, have faced strong resistance.

The AAK’s planned visit was expected to provide an independent technical opinion, but the County Government announced that its own team of city engineers will carry out the assessment instead.

According to County Chief Officer for Communication, Special Programmes, and Public Affairs Timothy Nyakwamba, the engineers’ report will be made public once completed.

Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron also visited the affected traders and pledged support.

“I have spoken with Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o since this falls under the county’s responsibility, but I will also contribute where I can,” Oron said.

He emphasized the need to utilize the county’s special emergency fund to assist the displaced traders.

Meanwhile, torrential rains and strong winds continue to wreak havoc across western Kenya.

In Muhoroni Constituency, Prof. Ayiecho Obumba Secondary School and Office Ngeny Primary School suffered severe damage, with roofs ripped off classrooms.

With national end-of-year examinations approaching, the affected schools are urgently appealing to the county and national governments, as well as well-wishers, to repair the damage in time.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

JOOTRH project cuts breast cancer diagnosis delays, but lab bottlenecks persist

An interim report covering January to May 2025 shows encouraging progress. From first patient contact, the average time to receiving a core biopsy was...

10 hours ago

County News

Torrential rains leave trail of destruction at Kisumu’s Kibuye Market, dozens injured

Two major sections of the market collapsed late Wednesday evening, leaving dozens of traders devastated and counting heavy losses.

1 day ago

Capital Health

Cost, stigma, and fear: Obstacles fueling late detection of breast cancer

Stories like Miriam’s are tragically common across western Kenya, where fear, misinformation, poverty, and limited access to healthcare fuel a silent crisis: the late...

1 day ago

County News

Kisumu, UN-Habitat sign Sh2.7bn deal for social housing upgrade

The initiative, valued at Sh2.7 billion for both Kisumu and Nairobi, aims to promote sustainable, inclusive, and community-led urban development under the Partnership for...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rights league welcomes transfer of Baby Pendo case to Kisumu, decries delays

Despite this procedural victory, human rights advocates cautioned that the venue change is only a small step toward accountability, stressing that survivors continue to...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA commits Sh20mn for permanent removal of Kisumu’s killer roundabout

In its place, a central road median will be constructed to separate the dual carriageways.

September 27, 2025

County News

Kisumu residents urged to explore local attractions ahead of World Tourism Day

Kisumu County Executive for Tourism, Farida Salim, emphasized that the region is home to numerous attractions that remain undiscovered by many locals.

September 25, 2025

Headlines

MP Rosa Buyu links Kisumu gangs to political funding ahead of 2027 polls

Buyu lifted the lid on the growing influence of goons allegedly funded by politicians, warning that the trend, if left unchecked, could spiral into...

September 20, 2025