Kisumu blocks AAK assessment of collapsed Kibuye Market, promises own probe

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 4 — Kisumu County has barred officials from the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) from conducting a scheduled assessment tour of the Kibuye Market, which partially collapsed following a storm earlier this week.

The AAK team was to visit the site at noon on Saturday to assess the extent of structural damage after a section of the market caved in on Wednesday amid heavy rains and strong winds.

According to a media invite, the association planned to issue a statement on whether the collapse resulted from structural defects, poor maintenance, or substandard construction.

However, shortly before the scheduled visit, AAK officials informed journalists that the exercise had been called off after the Kisumu City administration denied them access to the site.

City Manager Abala Wanga was unavailable for comment, but he and City Board Members had toured the market on Friday, where he assured affected traders that the county government would compensate them for their losses.

Five traders were injured during the incident and have since been treated and discharged.

‘Comprehensive structural assessment’

Wanga said a comprehensive structural assessment of the market would be conducted to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He also urged traders to prepare for temporary relocation to allow for major renovation works.

Previous attempts to move traders, particularly to the Uhuru Business Complex Market, have faced strong resistance.

The AAK’s planned visit was expected to provide an independent technical opinion, but the County Government announced that its own team of city engineers will carry out the assessment instead.

According to County Chief Officer for Communication, Special Programmes, and Public Affairs Timothy Nyakwamba, the engineers’ report will be made public once completed.

Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron also visited the affected traders and pledged support.

“I have spoken with Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o since this falls under the county’s responsibility, but I will also contribute where I can,” Oron said.

He emphasized the need to utilize the county’s special emergency fund to assist the displaced traders.

Meanwhile, torrential rains and strong winds continue to wreak havoc across western Kenya.

In Muhoroni Constituency, Prof. Ayiecho Obumba Secondary School and Office Ngeny Primary School suffered severe damage, with roofs ripped off classrooms.

With national end-of-year examinations approaching, the affected schools are urgently appealing to the county and national governments, as well as well-wishers, to repair the damage in time.