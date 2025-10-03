Torrential rains leave trail of destruction at Kisumu’s Kibuye Market, dozens injured

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 3 — Torrential rains accompanied by a violent storm have left a trail of destruction and injuries at Kibuye Market, one of the largest open-air markets in the region.

Two major sections of the market collapsed late Wednesday evening, leaving dozens of traders devastated and counting heavy losses.

The downpour, which began in the early evening hours, intensified into the night, with strong winds ripping through iron sheet roofs.

“A number of women traders [were] injured when the roof caved in,” said James Otieno, a cart puller.

Response teams rushed the injured to the nearby Lumumba Hospital for treatment.

“We heard a loud crash,” recalled Jane Akinyi, a vegetable vendor.

Sections selling fresh produce and fish recorded the mist extensive damage. Many traders had stocked up heavily in anticipation of the weekend rush—a move that has now turned into financial ruin.

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga urged traders to remain calm, even as concerns persist over the safety of the remaining structures.

“The disaster team is assessing the damage, and I call for calm,” Abala said.

Kibuye Market, constructed at a cost of Sh315 million with funding from the World Bank, was officially opened to traders in 2022.