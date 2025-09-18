Smart Applications International feted as it deepens its presence in the region

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Smart Applications International Limited (Smart), a leader in healthcare information technology, has been officially recognized as a Superbrand, affirming its position as one of Africa’s most trusted and innovative companies.

Founded in 2003, Smart has consistently delivered human-centric innovations that transform healthcare access and administration across the continent.

With a presence in 12 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Somalia, Somaliland, DRC Congo, Cameroon, Zambia, Malawi, and Mauritius, Smart has built a strong regional footprint, enabling efficient, secure, and accessible healthcare solutions for millions of people.

Today, its network extends to over 9,000 healthcare facilities, serving more than 1.6 million users.

Speaking at the announcement, Harrison Muiru, Group Managing Director, said:

“It is truly an honour to receive such a prestigious industry mark while serving millions across Africa. This recognition not only affirms the value of our work but also strengthens our resolve to continue innovating and shaping the future of healthcare delivery on the continent.”

Smart’s pioneering journey began with MediSmart, a biometric-controlled smart card system that revolutionised healthcare access and fraud prevention. Over time, this solution has evolved into the Smart Access App, a fully digital healthcare access platform downloaded over 500,000 times across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Esther Muiruri, Group Marketing Director, noted that the recognition is testament of the firm’s unwavering commitment to transforming the healthcare industry.

It is this dedication that has earned us the prestigious Superbrand recognition. Our clients have reported between 25% and 40% savings on their medical scheme expenditure within the first year of using the Smart System, alongside remarkably seamless access to healthcare services,” she said.

While MediSmart remains a flagship solution, Smart’s impact extends far wider. Its growing portfolio of innovations includes:

SmartHealth+ — a comprehensive Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) that optimises resources, streamlines operations, and enhances patient experiences.

Smart Analytics — a powerful data analysis and business intelligence platform that empowers organisations with insights to improve performance and strategic decision-making.

Mary-Ann Musangi, Executive Director, added that receiving the Superbrand recognition is a great honour both locally and internationally.

“This accolade affirms the strength of our brand, the trust we have earned in the market, and our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to our clients,” she said.