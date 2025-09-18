Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Smart Applications Group Managing Director Harisson Muiru. /COURTESY.

Capital Health

Smart Applications International feted as it deepens its presence in the region

Smart’s pioneering journey began with MediSmart, a biometric-controlled smart card system that revolutionised healthcare access and fraud prevention. Over time, this solution has evolved into the Smart Access App, a fully digital healthcare access platform downloaded over 500,000 times across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Smart Applications International Limited (Smart), a leader in healthcare information technology, has been officially recognized as a Superbrand, affirming its position as one of Africa’s most trusted and innovative companies.

Founded in 2003, Smart has consistently delivered human-centric innovations that transform healthcare access and administration across the continent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With a presence in 12 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Somalia, Somaliland, DRC Congo, Cameroon, Zambia, Malawi, and Mauritius, Smart has built a strong regional footprint, enabling efficient, secure, and accessible healthcare solutions for millions of people.

Today, its network extends to over 9,000 healthcare facilities, serving more than 1.6 million users.

Speaking at the announcement, Harrison Muiru, Group Managing Director, said:
“It is truly an honour to receive such a prestigious industry mark while serving millions across Africa. This recognition not only affirms the value of our work but also strengthens our resolve to continue innovating and shaping the future of healthcare delivery on the continent.”

Smart’s pioneering journey began with MediSmart, a biometric-controlled smart card system that revolutionised healthcare access and fraud prevention. Over time, this solution has evolved into the Smart Access App, a fully digital healthcare access platform downloaded over 500,000 times across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Esther Muiruri, Group Marketing Director, noted that the recognition is testament of the firm’s unwavering commitment to transforming the healthcare industry.

It is this dedication that has earned us the prestigious Superbrand recognition. Our clients have reported between 25% and 40% savings on their medical scheme expenditure within the first year of using the Smart System, alongside remarkably seamless access to healthcare services,” she said.

While MediSmart remains a flagship solution, Smart’s impact extends far wider. Its growing portfolio of innovations includes:

SmartHealth+ — a comprehensive Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) that optimises resources, streamlines operations, and enhances patient experiences.

Smart Analytics — a powerful data analysis and business intelligence platform that empowers organisations with insights to improve performance and strategic decision-making.

Mary-Ann Musangi, Executive Director, added that receiving the Superbrand recognition is a great honour both locally and internationally.

“This accolade affirms the strength of our brand, the trust we have earned in the market, and our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to our clients,” she said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Dongo Kundu SEZ to Launch Before Year-End, President Ruto says

MOMBASA, Kenya Sept 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the KSh65 billion Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone will be launched before the...

2 hours ago

CHILD PROTECTION

DCJ Mwilu Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate Child Labour

The Deputy Chief Justice highlighted the need for judicial courage and creativity in translating legal provisions into real protections for children, stressing that judges...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

New research exposes gaps in child diagnostics as World Marks Patient Safety Day

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 17 — As the world observes World Patient Safety Day under the theme “Safe care for every newborn and every child”,...

8 hours ago

Africa

Lake Victoria pollution at alarming levels, Region study reveals

"Using advanced analytical methods, we can now trace pollution back to its sources. Beyond addressing existing issues, we plan to sensitize local communities to...

11 hours ago

Headlines

Kisumu gears up for UN Tourism Week

The Kisumu Deputy Governor emphasized that the event will be a significant platform for promoting Kisumu’s potential to the rest of the world, particularly...

14 hours ago

crime

Seven arraigned over murder of 75-year-old man in Mathira

The prosecution led by Senior Sergeant Casper Ochieng explained that he needed additional time to obtain data from Safaricom, which he said would link...

14 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Judiciary, legal fraternity mourn Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the passing away of Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Fredrick Ochieng Andago. CJ...

15 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya unveils 10-year strategy to advance ecosystem restoration, agroforestry development

The Agroforestry Strategy seeks to establish five million acres of woodlots in drylands, modernize the charcoal value chain, promote youth-led briquette enterprises, strengthen value...

16 hours ago