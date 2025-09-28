Russia denies arrest of citizen linked to Kenyan recruits for Ukraine frontline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The Russian Embassy in Nairobi has denied reports that its national was arrested and deported from Kenya in connection with the recruitment of Kenyans to fight in the Ukraine war.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, the Embassy said Mikhail Lyapin, a Russian citizen, was only questioned by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on September 25 about his business activities in the country before leaving the following day “in accordance with his previous plans.”

“Diplomats of the Russian Embassy in Nairobi provided the necessary consular and legal assistance to the Russian citizen, and also made sure that his legal rights were not violated,” the statement read.

The Embassy further insisted it had not received any official information from Kenyan authorities linking Lyapin to recruitment activities, and clarified that he had never been an employee of Russian government institutions nor attached to the Embassy in Nairobi.

The denial comes amid mounting concern in Kenya over a human trafficking syndicate accused of luring young Kenyans with job offers in Moscow, only to send them to the frontline in Ukraine.

Kenyan suspect in custody

Earlier this week, police rescued twenty-two people from an apartment in Athi River on the outskirts of Nairobi, where they had been awaiting travel arrangements to Russia.

Detectives said the victims were promised lucrative jobs, but evidence recovered — including recruitment materials, travel documents, and job offer letters — suggested they were being processed to join Russian forces in Ukraine.

One suspect accused of coordinating the travel was arrested and detained for 10 days to allow further investigations.

Authorities said the victims had signed contracts with an overseas employment agency, committing to pay up to $18,000 for visas, travel, and accommodation. Some had already paid deposits of $1,500.

Police added that many Kenyans duped into the scheme returned home injured or traumatized, while others never made it back.

The growing trend has sparked alarm after a young Kenyan athlete was recently captured in Ukraine, telling his captors he had been tricked into joining the Russian army.

The Foreign Ministry told BBC it is pursuing reports that several nationals trafficked to Russia are currently being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Russia’s denial of Lyapin’s arrest is seen as part of efforts to distance its diplomatic mission in Nairobi from the scandal, even as international attention focuses on the exploitation of Africans in the conflict.