Anti-riot police officers dispersing protesters with the use of teargas during the July 7, 2025 Saba Saba protests. Dozens were killed and many more injured from police bullets.

Kenya

President Ruto forms team to coordinate compensation of protest victims

The Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights Makau Mutua will be the principal coordinator of the exercise.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – President William Ruto has formed a team that will coordinate the compensation of protest victims.

In a presidential proclamation on Friday, civilians and security personnel who suffered injuries or lost their lives during demonstrations and public protests in Kenya since 2017 will be compensated.

The head of state pointed out that the initiative aims to balance constitutional freedoms with civic responsibility, while addressing the human and economic costs of political unrest.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate and picket, but some protests have regrettably turned violent, resulting in bodily harm and loss of life,” the statement read.

The Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights Makau Mutua has been named the principal coordinator of the exercise.

The 120-day programme will be coordinated by the Executive Office of the President in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the National Treasury, and other relevant state agencies.

