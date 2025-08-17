Harambee Stars vs Zambia free watch Party at Two Rivers Mall

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Capital FM has teamed up with Two Rivers Mall to host a live watch party for the crucial Harambee Stars match against Zambia at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The family-friendly event will take place at the Funscape area of the mall, where a dedicated viewing space has been set up for fans to enjoy the match in comfort and safety.

Entry is free, and families are encouraged to come with their children and cheer on the national team.

Kick-off is at 3:00 PM at Kasarani, and excitement is building as a win for the Harambee Stars would see them top their group securing a home-ground advantage in the quarterfinals.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of the action and support the boys in red with fellow fans.