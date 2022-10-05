Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Justice Said Chitembwe when he was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on May 3, 2021.

Kenya

JSC tribunal investigating Justice Chitembwe to expedite hearings

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) tribunal investigating Justice Said Chitembwe conduct says it will expedite his misconduct hearings without compromising his rights.

The tribunal Joint Secretaries assured on Wednesday that they will accord Justice Chitembwe “a fair hearing.”

“The tribunal shall continue to inquire into the matter expeditiously and without compromising the Judge’s right to due process and a fair hearing,” Sarah Yamo and Jasper Mbiuki said.

Justice Chitembwe is under investigation over allegations of gross misconduct.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 19, 2022, suspended Justice Chitembwe and formed the tribunal to investigate his alleged misconduct.

The tribunal formally commenced its sittings on September 19, 2022.

Justice Chitembwe’s woes began after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who was the main complainant, accused him of corruption.

JSC in November 22, 2021 initiated proceedings against Chitembwe after Sonko

On November 22, 2021, the JSC initiated proceedings against Chitembwe after Sonko released video clips, social media posts, and cell phone recordings implicating the judge in corruption.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chitembwe dismissed the allegations saying that he was unfairly targeted.

Two other petitioners had also filed petitions seeking his removal from office.

One of the petitioners had accused Chitembwe of bribery and abuse of office.

The tribunal will submit its recommendations to President William Ruto for action once it concludes its hearings.

They will also make their findings public no later than fourteen days after the conclusion of the proceedings.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ngirici Withdraws Case Challenging Governor Waiguru’s Victory

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Oct 5 – Independent gubernatorial candidate in August general election in Kirinyaga County, Wangui Ngirici, has sought court leave to withdraw the...

31 mins ago

World

OPEC+ eyes major oil output cut

Vienna (AFP), Oct 5 – Ministers from oil exporting countries were expected Wednesday to agree on major production cuts to prop up prices, a...

44 mins ago

Top stories

Uhuru invited to Ethiopia, TPLF peace negotiation in South Africa

Kenya, Nairobi, Oct 5 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the African leaders who will mediate the African Union (AU)-led peace talks between...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Museveni apologises over son Muhoozi’s Kenya invasion comments

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 5 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has finally broken his silence, two days after his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba published controversial Twitter...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nyahururu residents urged to embrace chicken rearing to avert cattle rustling

NYAHURURU, Kenya, Oct 5 – Laikipia residents have been asked to embrace chicken rearing in place of goats and cows in a bid to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Secondary school heads urge President Ruto to fulfill pledge to employ 58,000 teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) has urged President William Ruto to employ over 58,000 teachers as he...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto makes surprise visit to Parliament, dines with MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – President William Ruto on Wednesday afternoon had lunch with Members of Parliament after he made an impromptu visit to...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Acting DCI boss Massa denies criticizing Gachagua over agency’s investigations approach

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 5 – Acting Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Hamisi Massa has denied criticizing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s stance on the agency’s...

5 hours ago