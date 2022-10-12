12 Senior police officers to be charged with baby Pendo’s murder – DPP Haji

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji says twelve senior police officers will be charged with the murder of baby Pendo and other atrocities during the 2017 post-poll chaos in Kisumu.

In a statement, Haji indicated that the officers include a Commissioner of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chief Inspector of Police, six Inspector of police a Senior Sergeant and a Sergeant.

The DPP indicated that he is satisfied that there is evidence to support the charges committed under the International Crimes Act.

While stating that the suspects are innocent until proven guilty, Haji stated that their identities have not been disclosed to ensure that the victims as well as witnesses are protected.