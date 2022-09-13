Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President-Elect Ruto during his inauguration. /COURTESY

Kenya

Creating a better business environment key agenda, President Ruto says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto says his ‘immediate agenda’ after taking over the Presidency of the country will be to implement an economic turnaround at a time when the Kenyans are hard-pressed with the high cost of living.

In his inaugural address after his swearing-in as the fifth President, Ruto said that he will be making pronouncements that are going to better define the trajectory of his administration.

“Our immediate agenda is to create a favourable business and enterprise environment and support people in the informal sector to organize themselves into stable and viable business entities. This is the essence of the bottom-up economic model,” he stated.

Ruto added that he will work with County Governments to ensure economic security for traders across the country.

The President further promised to ensure the economic well-being of every Kenyan.

“I want to commit that I will work hard for all the people of Kenya irrespective of who or how they voted,” he added.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Ruto review Education curriculum, says public participation key n implementing CBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The fate of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) now lies with a task force set to be launched next week...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to Sign Executive Order Giving Police Financial Autonomy

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto is set to sign an Executive Order giving the National Police Service (NPS) financial autonomy with...

19 mins ago

Top stories

Keeping the promise: President Ruto to revert port operations to Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto has assured coastal residents that he will revert port operations back to Mombasa in line with...

21 mins ago

Top stories

Exit Uhuru, enter President William Samoei Ruto

President William Samoei Ruto took over power from Uhuru Kenyatta on September 13, 2022 after defeating the former president’s preferred successor Raila Odinga in...

34 mins ago

Kenya

Don’t involve me in your internal affairs, I am just here to observe: Museveni at President Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – “Don’t involve me in your internal affairs,’ was the sentiments of the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni as he tried...

43 mins ago

World

Ruto pledges to work for all Kenyans after swearing-in

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto pledged to work for all Kenyans after he was sworn in as president at a pomp-filled ceremony...

44 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto To appoint 6 judges rejected by Uhuru

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto was set to appoint six Court of Appeal judges on day one of taking over as...

49 mins ago

Top stories

Ruto pledges to increase Judiciary budget by Sh3bn annually

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto has assured the Treasury that he will increase its annual budget by Sh3bn annually, as he...

58 mins ago