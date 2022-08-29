Kishida lauds PM Modi’s strong leadership, thanks India for Maruti Suzuki’s success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INDIA, Aug 29 – Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on Sunday attributed the success of Maruti Suzuki to the people and the Indian government.

While attending an event virtually in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to mark 40 years of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India, the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Minister, “We owe the success of Maruti Suzuki to the support of the people and government of India. Recently the Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to various assistance measures for the manufacturing sector, guided by the strong leadership of PM Modi.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the success of Maruti-Suzuki signifies the strong India-Japan partnership. PM Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat at the event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Recalling former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to take India-Japan ties to another level, Prime Minister said, “In the last eight years, this relationship between our two countries has reached new heights.”

“Today, from the bullet train in Gujarat-Maharashtra to the Rudraksha centre in Banaras, many development projects are examples of Indo-Japan friendship. And when it comes to this friendship, every Indian definitely remembers our friend, former Prime Minister Late Shinzo Abe.”