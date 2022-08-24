Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila when he drummed up support for the Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamud Nassir. /COURTESY

Kenya

Raila wants Chebukati out of Mombasa, Kakamega by-elections

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 24 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati to disqualify himself from the Kakamega and Mombasa gubernatorial elections.

Speaking while campaigning for the Mombasa gubernatorial candidate in next Monday’s by election Abdulswamud Nassir, Odinga stated that the polls should be conducted under leadership of vice chairperson Juliana Cherera.

More to follow ……

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

IEBC presents statutory forms used in the presidential election ahead of status conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday presented all the statutory forms in the August 9 presidential...

12 mins ago

Kenya

IEBC to file responses to presidential petitions at 2pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to file its responses to the various presidential petitions at...

2 hours ago

Kenya

CS Magoha rules out extension of school calendar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has ruled out an extension of the school calendar amid pressure from education sector...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa charged with murder of Opponent’s aide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kimilili Member of Parliament-elect Didmus Barasa has pleaded not guilty to murdering his opponent’s aide on election day earlier...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila to campaign for Abdulswamud in Mombasa as Gachagua tours Rongai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Au 24 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is expected in the coastal city of Mombasa where...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans taking UK to EU court over colonial-era abuses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kenyans forced off their land by British settlers during colonial rule are taking their case against the UK to...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Requiem mass for IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka set for tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will hold a requiem mass Thursday, to mourn Embakasi East Returning Officer the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC Returning Officers to petition DPP over their safety and security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officers (ROs) in the just concluded August 9 General Election are today set...

4 hours ago