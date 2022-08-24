Raila wants Chebukati out of Mombasa, Kakamega by-elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 24 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati to disqualify himself from the Kakamega and Mombasa gubernatorial elections.

Speaking while campaigning for the Mombasa gubernatorial candidate in next Monday’s by election Abdulswamud Nassir, Odinga stated that the polls should be conducted under leadership of vice chairperson Juliana Cherera.

More to follow ……