Farners in ‘Naya J-K’ use technology to double their income

In August 5, 2019, when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K’s special status and divided it into two Union Territories, the government has taken many steps to double the income of farmers across the Himalayan region.

Recently the government restructured the Agriculture Production Department for welfare of farmers in J&K with an aim to double the income of farmers, orchardists and people dependent on animal, sheep husbandry and fisheries for their livelihood.

A full-fledged Agriculture Production Department was created by merging three existing line departments – Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries and Horticulture departments. The intent was clear that the income of the farmers needs to be enhanced as around 70% J&K population is dependent on these sectors.

The government has devised a clear cut policy to secure a comprehensive transformation in the livelihood of farmers in J&K by modernizing technological interventions and diversifying support systems available in the agriculture and allied sectors.

Farmers, scientists and officers of agriculture and allied sectors, are working beyond production and productivity. They are focusing on value addition, branding, marketing, packaging etc. The latest technology is being coupled with research and new methods are being devised to increase the yield of farmers. They are selling their products in a professional manner.

The Artificial Intelligence and latest innovations in computer sciences are helping farmers in Jammu and Kashmir to predict weather, assess crop and soil health.

Just two years ago, a farmer in J&K had no clue about how to use technology for farming. For the past 70-years he relied on the traditional methods and whatever meager facilities that were provided to him by the former regimes at the pretext of increasing his income. The benefits of most centrally sponsored schemes didn’t reach the farmers as the Article 370–temperoray provision of Indian Constitution–acted as the biggest stumbling block.

After the scrapping of the so-called “special status” the government has developed an enormous support system for agriculture and allied sectors especially for the Horticulture sector due to which production has increased manifold.

The restructuring of the Agriculture and Production Department has brought all the welfare schemes for the farmers under one umbrella in a single department.

The decision to merge all the single line departments under one roof has made the process of providing funds and subsidies to the farmers simpler and faster. The aim is clear i.e. to secure a comprehensive transformation in the livelihood of farmers in J&K.