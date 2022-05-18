Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Three-time presidential candidate Nazlim Umar was among the thirty-eight indipendent presidential candidates whose symbols were gazetted by the electoral commission/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

38 independent presidential candidates cleared to present nomination papers

IEBC on Wednesday published names of 38 independent candidates cleared to present their nominations to Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: Igathe intensifies campaigns in Nairobi for Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Nairobi Governor aspirant Polycarp Igathe has continued to hit the ground running in a bid to popularize his bid....

1 hour ago

Kenya

Climate lobby group to petition House of Commons over enforcement of Laikipia fire court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – An environment lobby group will now be travelling to London, United Kingdom next month to present a protest petition...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Raila-Karua presidential ticket most preferred – TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has placed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga popularity ahead...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo sets irreducible minimums to reconsider Azimio exit

It has emerged that the Wiper leader who announced on Monday is said to have demanded the inclusion of the portfolio offered to him...

4 hours ago

Kenya

PSVs plying Ngong road to terminate at Green Park from next Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has announced that Green park terminus will start operating on Tuesday next week. The first Public...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sialai recalls navigating external overreach during House tenure

Sialai who was first appointed as a First Clerk Assistant in Parliament in 1995, singled out the chaos that preceded the passing of the...

5 hours ago

crime

Police open probe into dramatic Mirema shooting captured on CCTV

Kasarani sub-county Commander Peter Mwanzo said the police had launched the manhunt for the suspects saying they managed to obtain the vehicle's number plate...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio lacked synchronization license to use Sauti Sol’s Extravaganza song: Copyright Board

The copyright board stated that despite the Azimio coalition having a public performance license allowing it to play both local and international music, the...

21 hours ago