Karua supports “Comrade” Raila Odinga for president

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has declared support for Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Karua said she took the decision after “careful consideration.”

“From now onwards, I am supporting comrade Raila Odinga and Azimio La Umoja,” she said, accompanied by Raila at Serena Hotel.

“From now on, I am committed to popularise the Azimio La Umoja and Raila Odinga,” she told a news conference.

She, however, warned that her decision to join Azimio does not mean everyone there is clean.

She said she is aware that there may be people in the movement who may have looted public resources but she considered carefully her choices, and opted for a leader who have pledged to steer the country.

“I am welcoming my comrade Martha Karua to Azimio, this is the winning team,” Raila said, adding that “We had a one on one conversation with my sister and comrade Martha …and during that time we went down the memory lane..there are not many people I can have such a conversation [with].”

During the talks, Raila said, “We agreed that it was time we came together again and work for the interest of the people of Kenya.”

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua at the Serena Hotel where she agreed to back the Opposition chief for president in the August 9, 2022 election.

Karua had been part of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that brought together Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi who all joined the Azimio movement two weeks ago.

Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula were part of the group were the first to bolt out to form the Kenya Kwanza Alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.