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Sifuna Seeks Fresh Tribunal Orders to Halt Alleged Removal as ODM Secretary General

According to court documents, Sifuna claims the misconduct allegations were never tabled as an agenda item during the NEC meeting and that he was neither informed of the accusations nor invited to respond before the resolution was made.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-Embattled Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has filed a fresh application at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) seeking to halt his removal as Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In a filing submitted under a certificate of urgency, Sifuna wants the tribunal to suspend the implementation of a resolution allegedly passed by ODM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on February 11, 2026, which sought to oust him over claims of misconduct.

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Through his lawyers, Sifuna is also requesting the tribunal to halt any disciplinary proceedings arising from a “Notice to Show Cause” dated April 2, 2026, and to bar both the party and the Registrar of Political Parties from effecting or publishing any decision removing him in the Kenya Gazette.

He argues that the decision to remove him was reached unlawfully, without prior notice or an opportunity to defend himself, in violation of constitutional provisions on fair administrative action and political rights.

According to court documents, Sifuna claims the misconduct allegations were never tabled as an agenda item during the NEC meeting and that he was neither informed of the accusations nor invited to respond before the resolution was made.

He further accuses ODM of acting in bad faith by initiating what he calls a predetermined disciplinary process, including issuing a notice to show cause while already fixing a hearing date a move he says indicates that the outcome had already been decided.

Sifuna also contends that the party gave him only four days to respond to vague accusations over the Easter holiday period, arguing that the timeline was unreasonable and designed to undermine his right to a fair hearing.

This latest move follows a previous PPDT ruling that struck out his earlier complaint for lack of jurisdiction, directing him to first exhaust the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms (IDRM). Sifuna now argues that ODM has frustrated this process and rendered it ineffective.

He warns that unless the tribunal intervenes, ODM may proceed with what he terms an unlawful process and formally gazette his removal actions he says would violate the law and lead to misuse of public resources.

Sifuna is urging the PPDT to assume jurisdiction and grant interim orders preserving his position pending the hearing and determination of the dispute. The matter is expected to be mentioned urgently before the tribunal.

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